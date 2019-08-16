My Queue

Technology

Bending Reality: Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung's first foldable device, has been reworked to give you the quality and performance expected from a Galaxy device.
Bending Reality: Samsung Galaxy Fold
Image credit: Samsung
Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s first foldable device, has been reworked to give you the quality and performance expected from a Galaxy device. Design and construction improvements include strengthened hinges with protective caps, the extension of the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display beyond the bezel, and additional metal layers to protect the display. In addition to these improvements, Galaxy Fold remains feature-rich with access to your essentials on the cover display, a stunning 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM for intensive multitasking, and 512GB of built-in storage. The dual battery with 4380mAh uses and recharges both cells to prevent overcharging, and also works with intelligent battery management apps to conserve energy. This newest edition to the Galaxy lineup delivers on picture quality too. With six pro-grade cameras using that huge Infinity Flex Display as a massive viewfinder, you’re sure to capture stunning photos and videos.

