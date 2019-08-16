My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurial Journey

How MikMak Founder Rachel Tipograph Helps Big Brands Monetize Social Videos

The social media maverick describes her entrepreneurial journey.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How MikMak Founder Rachel Tipograph Helps Big Brands Monetize Social Videos
Image credit: Christelle de Castro
VIP Contributor
Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rachel Tipograph is a self described adrenaline junkie and extrovert. Her hobbies include boxing, running and spinning. She also loves to travel and host parties. Somehow, she manages to do all this while also steering the helm at MikMak, an online platform creating native commerce experiences for the social video generation. During her time at Gap Inc., Rachel identified an opportunity for brands to take advantage of the shift in how audiences behave on social, especially as it applies to mobile. 

Related: What Are the Secrets to Creating Social Media-Friendly Videos That Sell? Here Are 5 Answers.

Listen in as Rachel describes her beginnings as an entrepreneur, the lessons she’s learned, and her take on the future of social.

An entrepreneur from the start

"I grew up outside of NYC in Woodcliff Lake, NJ. At a young age, I was seeking financial independence. By the time I turned 13, I became an eBay power user. I received a digital camera from RadioShack as a gift and started photographing items my neighbors were trying to sell via garage sales. With my eBay sales, I took 20% of every transaction I drove.

Related: 7 Secrets for a Successful Video Marketing Strategy

"Equally important was my first job in physical retail. When I was 18 years old going to NYU, I got a job being a salesperson at the Apple Store in SoHo. I learned an important lesson there: Never ask a prospective customer a 'yes or no' question. You should only ask open ended questions to get the prospect to talk, so you can then figure out how to close the sale. I’ve made millions of dollars in my career with that lesson."

Founding MikMak and the lessons learned

"In 2014 I founded a company called MikMak, where we help big brands like L’Oreal, LEGO and Unilever improve their eCommerce performance at retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sephora and Ulta. We have software called MikMak Attach, that allows brands to have the most optimal eCommerce product details pages, and creative services called MikMak Studios, that helps brands with content that results in an eCommerce lift. Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about entrepreneurship.

"There are two major lessons I think about often: First, you want to ensure your product or service fits within the existing budget line item of your buyer. If you're coming out of your buyer’s experimental budget, there’s a strong chance they don’t have a permanent home for you after an initial trial. Do the extra work during the sales cycle to get paid out of a budget that will be there next year too. 

Related: 17 Ways to Get More Views, Engagement and Shares on Your Facebook Videos

"And two, if you’re just starting a business, don’t do it alone. Make a list of your top strengths, then make a list of your top weaknesses. Now go find a co-founder whose strengths are your weaknesses. Building a company alone is isolating; you can’t be the best at everything. The next company I build I will absolutely have a co-founder."

Finding a partner in Gary Vaynerchuk

"I got the meeting to pitch Gary and his fund VaynerRSE because of my reputation while leading global digital marketing at Gap. It was the shortest investor meeting I ever had. After my three minute elevator pitch, Gary said he was in. His reasoning was, 'Why didn’t I think of this?' As for working together, Gary is a man of his word. And his endurance is inspiring. Whatever help he offers, he follows through on. He has also built an empire behind him, and I collaborate with some of Gary’s amazing team including Phil Toronto, Ryan Harwood, James Orsini and Andrea Sullivan."

Related: 19 Tools for Creating Engaging Social Media Videos, Images and GIFs in Minutes

The future of social

"The future of storytelling on social will have shorter feedback loops. Watch creators on Twitch and TikTok -- they see how audiences respond to content in real time and optimize their approach in the moment. This dynamic is difficult for big companies to execute on as their marketing departments often justify their jobs by 'approving creative.' You can’t operate that way anymore. Dynamic content (storytelling) optimizations will be the way you win."

More From Women Entrepreneur

How MikMak Founder Rachel Tipograph Helps Big Brands Monetize Social Videos
Entrepreneurial Journey

How MikMak Founder Rachel Tipograph Helps Big Brands Monetize Social Videos

The social media maverick describes her entrepreneurial journey.
Terry Rice | 4 min read
Rise and Thrive With Tiffany Cruikshank, the Founder of Yoga Medicine
Routines

Rise and Thrive With Tiffany Cruikshank, the Founder of Yoga Medicine

The health expert shares her energizing morning routine and exactly what she does to sleep soundly at night.
Lindsey Benoit O'Connell | 9 min read
Ketchum's First Female CEO Talks Diversity in Upper Management
Small Business Heroes

Ketchum's First Female CEO Talks Diversity in Upper Management

Here's how this CEO thinks women can break through the glass ceiling and positively impact their businesses.
Alex Ragir | 1 min read
Designed, Built and Financed by Women, This 100-Year-Old Hotel Stays Relevant by Leaning Into Its Past
Growing a Business

Designed, Built and Financed by Women, This 100-Year-Old Hotel Stays Relevant by Leaning Into Its Past

In a city known for chasing trends, Los Angeles' Hotel Figueroa thrives by embracing its long history.
Patrick Carone | 6 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Journey

My Biggest Lesson in Success? How to Thrive by Proving Others Wrong

Entrepreneurial Journey

11 Fears Every Entrepreneur Must Overcome

Entrepreneurial Journey

How the Sweat App's Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce Built a Fitness Empire