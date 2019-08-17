Will the Employment Rise With Digital India? 79% Metro Citizens Say Yes!

What & what shouldn't be on government's agenda for digital India

August 17, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When the world was moving forward, India was slagging a bit. To keep the nation globally relevant, PM Narendra Modi launched the Digital India campaign to ensure the Government's services are made available to citizens electronically by improved online infrastructure and by increasing Internet connectivity. This was a crucial step for making India digitally empowered.

Digital India is a programme to transform India into digitally-empowered society and knowledge economy. Launched on July 1, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is both enabler and beneficiary of other key Government of India schemes, such as, Make in India and Start Up India and many others.

After close to 4 years of the scheme’s implementation, India has nearly 627 million internet users. The transparency in the system has brought hundreds of opportunities for growth for the citizens of India, including employment. According to a recent survey by Vivoki India, a research analytics and Knowledge processing startup, 79 per cent of metro residents believe employment will rise with Digital India.

It is to be noted that despite taking effort to improve e-governance, India stood at 107th place in the world in e-governance according to UN e-governance Index. In the recent past, many initiatives have been taken towards introduction of Information Technology to empower people in areas relating to health, education, labour and employment, commerce, etc.

“We can clearly see the difference in number of internet users and improved e-governance. Still, there is digital illiteracy in many parts of India. ‘Digital India’ will be a success, when its benefits are available to each and every citizen of India,” says Deepa Sayal, Executive Director, Vivoki India and Director & Co-Founder, ADG Online Solutions.

74 per cent of the respondents felt that employment scare can be handled if current government undertakes empowerment of citizens through Digital Literacy and universal access to Digital Skill set. 72 per cent of the urban respondents feel that the rural internet participation should increase to contribute to the GDP in longer run and strengthen economy under the current Government.

Let’s further understand what people think about digital India through the following infographic: