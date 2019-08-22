Free Webinar: How Mobility Is Revolutionizing Transportation and Business

Are you ready to start a business in the fast-moving mobility industry?

August 22, 2019 2 min read

When most people think of the word “mobility,” it means going from point A to point B. As technology advances, so does the way we move people and resources. It goes far beyond self-driving, autonomous automobiles. Mobility involves healthcare, recreation, elder care, and a faster speed of business. It involves rising above the current transportation infrastructure and thinking in three dimensions. It involves collaborating with people, businesses, and industries that may be far from your range of typical collaborators.

Do you have what it takes to be part of the mobility revolution?

Big thinkers in this vibrant industry are dreaming up ways that connected vehicles will drive themselves as well as communicate vital transportation information with other types of vehicles, roadways, infrastructure, mobile devices and more. And that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

Join us for a free webinar called How Mobility Is Revolutionizing Transportation and Business, presented by PlanetM, a mobility initiative of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Hosted by Dynamic Communication author and communication expert Jill Schiefelbein, it will be an enlightening discussion focused on the mobility industry and how you can be a part of advancing the future.

Three mobility industry experts will be sharing their insights: Jon Rimanelli, CEO of Aerospace Experience Technologies; Shadi Mere, CEO of Bedestrian; and Seun Phillips, Managing Director of PlanetM. All three will share a rich understanding of their businesses, where they see opportunities in this mobility, and how to select a place to make your idea come to life.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

An expanded understanding of mobility--what it means, what it does, and why innovators in this space have more opportunities than ever before to be part of meaningful solutions.

The gaps and opportunities that exist in the industry--how multiple sectors are getting involved to change the way we live, transport goods and services, and enrich our independence.

Collaboration possibilities--the amazing and unexpected pairing of experiences that comes together to create unique solutions in this interdisciplinary space.

Choosing the right environment--where are the best places to set up shop if you want to be part of this dynamic, fast-moving industry.

The How Mobility Is Revolutionizing Transportation and Business webinar will take place live on Thursday September 26th at 12 p.m. ET| 9 a.m. PT.