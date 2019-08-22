My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobility

Free Webinar: How Mobility Is Revolutionizing Transportation and Business

Are you ready to start a business in the fast-moving mobility industry?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar: How Mobility Is Revolutionizing Transportation and Business
Image credit: 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

When most people think of the word “mobility,” it means going from point A to point B. As technology advances, so does the way we move people and resources. It goes far beyond self-driving, autonomous automobiles. Mobility involves healthcare, recreation, elder care, and a faster speed of business. It involves rising above the current transportation infrastructure and thinking in three dimensions. It involves collaborating with people, businesses, and industries that may be far from your range of typical collaborators.

Do you have what it takes to be part of the mobility revolution? 

Big thinkers in this vibrant industry are dreaming up ways that connected vehicles will drive themselves as well as communicate vital transportation information with other types of vehicles, roadways, infrastructure, mobile devices and more. And that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

Join us for a free webinar called How Mobility Is Revolutionizing Transportation and Business, presented by PlanetM, a mobility initiative of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Hosted by Dynamic Communication author and communication expert Jill Schiefelbein, it will be an enlightening discussion focused on the mobility industry and how you can be a part of advancing the future.  

Register Now

Three mobility industry experts will be sharing their insights: Jon Rimanelli, CEO of Aerospace Experience Technologies; Shadi Mere, CEO of Bedestrian; and Seun Phillips, Managing Director of PlanetM. All three will share a rich understanding of their businesses, where they see opportunities in this mobility, and how to select a place to make your idea come to life.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • An expanded understanding of mobility--what it means, what it does, and why innovators in this space have more opportunities than ever before to be part of meaningful solutions.
  • The gaps and opportunities that exist in the industry--how multiple sectors are getting involved to change the way we live, transport goods and services, and enrich our independence.
  • Collaboration possibilities--the amazing and unexpected pairing of experiences that comes together to create unique solutions in this interdisciplinary space.
  • Choosing the right environment--where are the best places to set up shop if you want to be part of this dynamic, fast-moving industry.

The How Mobility Is Revolutionizing Transportation and Business webinar will take place live on Thursday September 26th at 12 p.m. ET| 9 a.m. PT.

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cars

Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility

Productivity

Our Ability to Work Remotely Keeps Growing, So Why Hasn't Productivity?

Technology Innovation

How One Man Is Helping Businesses Reach More Customers With Cost-Effective, Inclusive Products