Aviation, Travel And Tourism Startups With MVP Can Apply For The Intelak Incubator Program

August 27, 2019 3 min read

If you’re a startup with a concept that aims to redefine traveling, here’s an opportunity you shouldn’t miss out. Organized by the Emirates Group, GE and Dubai Tourism, the Intelak incubator program are welcoming applications for its sixth cohort.

Open to students, entrepreneurs and early-stage startups with a working prototype, the program seeks to give a boost to product and service solutions in the aviation, travel and tourism sector. The startup idea can be hardware, software-based, or anything in between, and will be judged based on creativity, innovation, feasibility and scalability.

Source: Intelak

Applicants accepted as finalists to the program will be given access to a four-day pre-incubation bootcamp, wherein startups will work with mentors to validate their startup’s market fit and build your pitch deck. Teams will be given the opportunity to present their pitch deck to senior executives at the Emirates Group, GE, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Dtec, wherein four winning startups will enter the incubator. Winners will receive a cash prize of up to AED50,000 (distributed at key milestones), and will join Intelak’s three-month intensive incubation program consisting of structured workshops, mentorship and a co-working space at Dtec, with startups retaining all equity and IP. The program will conclude with an investor demo day for each startup to pitch to experts, angel investors and VCs for possible opportunities on future collaboration and investment.

Since its launch, according to its impact report, Intelak has received over 1,200 applications, working with over 100 startups and graduated 20 startups from its incubation program and contributed AED2 million in seed funding and in-kind support through workshops, mentoring and access to resources and equipment. Idea Lab, Intelak’s innovation program, has supported more than 40 Emirati innovators to turn their ideas to business concepts.

Source: Intelak

Its graduates have also made an impact in the ecosystem, with 70% of its graduates successfully raising investments. A few of its prominent graduates: dnata has acquired a majority stake DUBZ, a luggage pickup, storage and delivery service, and have also been gained recognition at the Agility Awards 2018, organized by Entrepreneur Middle East, along with The Concept, a team disrupting inflight food trays, have also been gained recognition at the Agility Awards 2018, organized by Entrepreneur Middle East. SweepTeQ, an enterprise utilizing robotic tech to detect debris on aircraft runways, have won a place at Startupbootcamp London’s accelerator program, and travel experience curation app Trift received financial support from Dubai Tourism.

Applications are open until September 1, check out the website for more info.

