4 Changes That MSME's 'Khadi' Vision Can Bring

MSME minister Nitin Gadkari encouraged small entrepreneurs to uplift Khadi manufacturing in India

August 27, 2019 3 min read

Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Road Transport & Highways Mr. Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday, said that the MSME and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) together had been contributing 29 per cent to country's growth, consequently providing employment to over 11 crore people. In a summit organized by CII in Mumbai, Sh. Nitin Gadkari mentioned his mission mode project of creating 5 crore jobs in 5 years in MSME sector and promoted Khadi as a source of business and employment in the country.

Minister said " We need to strengthen Khadi sector in the country. The turnover of Khadi and village sector needs to be further increased; a large segment of the population is dependent on this sector. Without compromising its principles, I call upon private sector entrepreneurs to modernize Khadi, in product design, fashion design and other processes.

The Minister of State for MSME Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi said: “ Khadi industry gained prominence during our independence struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. A simple fabric became a great weapon for our national movement.

4 Changes that can transform the industry sectors and rural employment status

Increase in Employment: Around 130 crore people consume Khadi all over the world. With the figures of consumption, the demand increases. The increment in demand leads to more employment. According to the MSME records, around 15 crore employment can be provided to the people who would boost up the demand of Khadi and employment graph of rural as well as urban areas.

Modernization of Khadi Material: The Proposal presented by Minister Nitin Gadkari for the established industries and enterprises of the private sector is a way to push ahead Khadi material through urban means. Its purpose is to increase Khadi's popularity amongst urban and rural areas.

Increase in Export Business: Khadi material is considered as world famous and acts as a national ambassador when taken abroad. Khadi is a material which has quality of remaining cool in summer and warm in winter. Countries from all over the globe are aready inclined towards the traditional and cultural elements of India. Proposing the Khadi mission to the various dealers and traders abroad would also increase Export business of the Nation. Therefore, it would increase the country's economy. Craze for Khadi and increase in the export demand will simultaneously push up the nation’s culture as well as economy.