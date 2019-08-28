India's First AI-enabled Motorcycle is Here & How!

India's EV industry has another player creating waves & this one is leveraging the power of technology like no other

E-mobility has developed into a crucial business segment, with multiple players carving their niche through innovative solutions. With the likes of Mahindra and Hero going electric and new-age players such as Ather Energy catching the investors’ eye for their distinctive technology, Electric Vehicles have become the way forward for India’s automobile industry to turn smart.

Talking about smart automobile, we can’t forget the man who has led India’s once leading mobile brand and has now moved from smartphones to smart mobility. The co-founder of Micromax, Rahul Sharma today launched India first AI- enabled motorcycle - the Revolt RV400, under his new venture - Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd.

Using the mobile analogy, Sharma told Entrepreneur India, “The current industry is in a feature phone state where the product once sold is released to the end-consumer for usage. It is moving towards the smartphone wave, where you sell a product and the consumers start using it for various apps, videos, etc. That’s where the automobile industry will move with Revolt.”

A Vehicle for All?

India is the second-largest motorcycle market in the world, with sales dominated by basic commuters. More than 20 million two-wheelers were sold to domestic customers in 2017/18, making it the most popular vehicle category sold in India. This potentially makes it the most harmful for the environment and hence, there is immense scope to make the segment cleaner and more sustainable.

As we talk about change, as we have seen in most cases, it costs. The Indian consumer might take some time to mature to the idea of paying for environmental conservation. However, Revolt is for all, including the college-going population which can’t afford the basic installments in case of other bikes and surprisingly, the women also.

Strategically priced at INR 3,499 per month for the base model and INR 3,999 per month for the premium model, the sporty-looking Revolt RV400 is all set to create new benchmarks in the auto industry with its cutting edge design, technology and riding dynamics. “This bike doesn’t have any gear or kick, it’s all smart. It is so easy for women drivers to drive this bike… This is a product for them,” Sharma stressed.

Technology-driven REVOLT

Revolt has entered the EV Space with the promise of ‘Unlimited’, that is unlimited battery warranty along with free service, consumables and type replacement guarantee for first three years. The industry-first MaaS (Motorcycle as a Service) model comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, 4G connectivity and an LED headlamp.

Revolt Intellicorp will have a connected eco-system across the city wherein riders can swap their battery at Revolt mobile swap stations, which will be dynamic stations within the coverage grid of New Delhi. Riders can also charge the battery in less than 4 hours at the comfort of their home or office by simply plugging into any 15-ampere socket, as the battery is portable and can be removed very easily from the bike and replaced back after charge.

The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 kms and is powered by the Revolt App which is available on both, Android and iOS. The app comes with connectivity features such as ‘Bike Locator’, ‘door-step battery delivery’, ‘mobile swap stations’, ‘anti-theft’, ’sound selection and preview’, among many other utilities that are intrinsic to two-wheeler users.