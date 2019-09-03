indian startups

Months after Clinching the Unicorn Status, Is This SaaS Startup Heading Towards an IPO?

According to a media report the year 2019 will be spent in readying the startup for an IPO
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Months after Clinching the Unicorn Status, Is This SaaS Startup Heading Towards an IPO?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Features Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SaaS is the flavor of the year. India saw several unicorns this year including BigBasket, Delhivery, Icertis, Dream 11 and Druva emerge as the new big guns of the Indian start-up ecosystem. Recently, reports were rife that Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks, is planning to take his company public. Entrepreneur India reported that Indian SaaS unicorn Freshworks might be heading towards an IPO as early as 2021.

While there is yet to get a confirmation for this, it is being reported that Druva could be, apparently, the second SaaS startup that could head for an IPO. According to a media report, Milind Borate, Co-founder and CTO of Druva, has said that 2019 will be spent in preparing the startup for an IPO. The report also said that the listing is likely to happen in USA.

The 11-Year-Old Journey 

It took 11 years for Druva to become a unicorn and establish itself as an important SaaS startup in the Indian startup ecosystem. It entered the famed unicorn club after it raised US$130 million in a new round led by Viking Global Investors a few months ago. 

Founded in 2008 by Jaspreet Singh, Druva claims to help customers reduce costs by up to 50 per cent by freeing them from unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva has more than 4,000 enterprise customers including Flex, Hitachi, Live Nation, Marriott, and Pfizer.

Is IPO the Next Goal for Startups?

While IPO seems to be the logical conclusion for most of the companies, there are many startups which have chosen the route otherwise. 

Indian unicorns like Swiggy, Zomato, Paytm are yet to go public or they may choose to not go at all. Companies go public primarily to unlock their own valuation. Going public could mean coming under the lense of a watchdog such as Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or NASDAQ in the US or some other listing body anywhere in the world.

Going public also means that the company’s X, Y or Zper cent capital will come from  the shares that are sold publicly and it will not have to worry about capital or pressure from investors.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

How This Startup is Using Technology to Bridge the Gap between Students & Colleges in the Indian Education System

indian startups

Lenskart May Soon Enter the Unicorn Club with Investment from Kedaara

indian startups

Online Fish and Meat Marketplace FreshToHome Raises US$20 Mn to Diversify & Expand across Geographies