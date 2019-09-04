indian startups

In its First Acquisition Post IPO, IndiaMart Invests $5.4 Mn in SME Accounting Platform Vyapar

B2B marketplace IndiaMART has pumped INR 36 crore ($5.4 million) in Bengaluru-based SME accounting mobile platform, Vyapaar via a Series A round of funding
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In its First Acquisition Post IPO, IndiaMart Invests $5.4 Mn in SME Accounting Platform Vyapar
Image credit: shutterstock
Features Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

B2B marketplace IndiaMART has pumped INR 36 crore (US$5.4 million) in Bengaluru-based SME accounting mobile platform, Vyapaar in Series A round of funding. The round also saw participation from existing investors including India Quotient and Axilor Ventures.

Founded by Sumit Agarwal and Ruqiya Irum in 2016, Vyapar offers mobile-based services to small businesses like accounting and billing to make their journals transparent and easy to comprehend. The SaaS-business accounting platform also deals with invoicing, inventory, accounting needs, filing GSTon behalf of the company etc. The start-up claims to have around 1 million downloads on Google Play Store. 

Commenting on the fundraise, Dinesh Agarwal, Managing Director of IndiaMART said, “Over the last two decades IndiaMart has effectively overcome the problem of access to market and technology by building a digital marketplace for MSMEs. This investment in Vyapar, which is solving the complex billing and accounting needs of MSMEs in a simplified manner, is aligned with our long-term vision to make business easy for millions of businesses by providing them tech-enabled simple and cost effective solutions,” 

IndiaMART was recently in the news for taking its company public on June 24. 

When you talk about accounting, the only picture that comes to your mind is that of stacks of papers kept one above another. According to information on the company website of Vyapar, even today 70 per cent of SMEs still create bills on paper. This is primarily the reason why accounts are stocked with so much dis-functionality. A software platform not just makes the process of journaling and organizing data seamless but also provides greater comprehensiveness to it.

The SME management space isn’t very crowded when it comes to competition. Among leaders of the pack is Zoho, a US-based startup, which is an online accounting software that manages finances, automates business etc.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

Months after Clinching the Unicorn Status, Is This SaaS Startup Heading Towards an IPO?

indian startups

How This Startup is Using Technology to Bridge the Gap between Students & Colleges in the Indian Education System

indian startups

Nutraceuticals Healthtech Startup Innovcare Raises US$6.4 Mn, Plans to Bolster Growth & Expansion