Hustler and CEO Los Silva on Why Making an Impact Starts Right Where You Are

Tired of the grind and want to take control of your life? He's talking to you.

September 6, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Los Silva, CEO of SVG Media, whose company helps influencers and athletes build and scale their brands. It was condensed by The Oracles.

Who are you?

Los Silva: My name is Los Silva. I’m a father, husband, investor, and hustler. I’m also a self-made million-dollar entrepreneur and the CEO of SVG Media, which helps influencers and athletes build scalable companies. I’ve built multimillion-dollar companies and executed several seven-figure product launches.

As a business development and marketing automation trainer, I share my knowledge, experience, successes, mistakes, and general tips with future leaders and entrepreneurs who want to learn and grow. I work with people who are tired of the corporate grind, know they are worth more, and want to lead a healthier lifestyle and take control of their lives.

I’m driven to solve the problems of fellow entrepreneurs so they can solve the problems of the world while providing an amazing life for themselves and their families at the same time. I’m also passionate about human evolution and what the next 50 years will bring to consciousness and artificial intelligence.

What are you more skilled at than most people in the world?

Los Silva: Connecting with people, which is one of the more important skills in business, if not the most important one. Having strong emotional intelligence is a superpower because it allows you to support people, connect, and grow. It also helps when selling, speaking, and leading a team.

What excites you the most about your business right now?

Los Silva: Where we’re going! We’re a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping influencers and digital retailers scale their brands. We ourselves are scaling so quickly, and it’s amazing to see the growth in terms of our clients and our culture. Helping people grow their mission and make their vision a reality is why we do what we do. By helping so many others grow, we are going to make a massive imprint on the world for the better.

What book changed your mindset or life?

Los Silva: “Levels of Energy” by Frederick Dodson. The premise of the book is that there are clearly definable, perceivable, and achievable levels of energy, each corresponding with specific physical, mental, and emotional realities. This book taught me how to maintain a strong energy level and understand the energy levels of others. I learned how to help others and speak with them based on where they are.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Los Silva: Be patient. Big ideas take time to grow, especially without capital or investors. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so be ready to run for a while before you see the finish line.

How do you define great leadership?

Los Silva: Great leaders are giving, honest, open, and caring. They aren’t a boss on the sideline; they lead from the front and carry the team to victory. Too many “'leaders'” watch from the bleachers. I’m in there playing the game with my team every day.

How do you hire top talent?

Los Silva: Hiring is about understanding a candidate’s desire to perform. You hire for desire and culture fit and train for talent. We look at drive, attitude, personality, and work ethic more than skill alone. Gut feeling is a huge part of that. We can usually tell in the first 60 seconds whether a candidate will fit.

Everyone on my team is passionate about what we do. We can teach you the skills, but we expect positivity and good energy from you the second you walk through the door.

Which single habit gives you 80 percent of your results?

Los Silva: Accomplishing as much as I can early in the morning and maintaining a strong sleep pattern. It’s all about the power of habit! I usually go to sleep around 9 p.m. after spending time with my family. Then I wake up early and hit the gym, usually around 5 a.m. Most days, I’ll also hit the sauna after I finish.

Some of my team shows up to work out with me almost every day. We don’t just work in the office; we have such a bond that we do stuff together all the time.

What cause are you passionate about?

Los Silva: I’m on the board of a charity called Recovery Through Repetition, which helps people recovering from addiction. We work on getting them jobs and support them as they move in a better direction in terms of their mental and physical health.

What do you want to be known for, or what do you want your legacy to be?

Los Silva: I want to be known for caring and building a team of leaders who manage thriving companies we own together. Making an impact starts right where you are — and, for me, that’s with my team and my family.

