Puma's Self-lacing Shoe & Smart Watch Are Perfect Example of Tech Innovation

IFA 2019 has begun and it is a blessing for all the tech maniacs who look for new innovations. Europe’s biggest tech show which is going in Berlin showed us some great laptops on the first day and a new day brought some surprising launch in the smartwatch sector.

While Sony, Samsung showed its product, the shoe giant Puma made its debut in the smartwatch market unveiling its first device. While most sports brand comes with a special edition, Puma, on the other hand, has partnered with Fossil Group and created their original. Most sports brand are seen banking on the already existing range, but Puma has officially entered the race.

While smartwatch is one thing, the brand has also come with smart shoes that get you rid of the shoe race, a feature that would be loved by many. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Self-lacing sneaker

Coming to what they are best in making, the company is known for using technology at its best. In 2016 the brand introduced wirelessly-connected self-lacing sneaker, The AutoDisc and earlier this year they have come up with an advanced version of the shoes called the Fi: Fit Intelligence.

The latest model will come with a micro-motor that will be controlled via shoe’s tongue.

It gives you a secure grip and the shoe's tongue lets you adjust the fit as per your needs. You can connect it with two phones and it adapts to your foot.

What the benefit? The shoe will form a perfect fit as per your sporting wants. Which simply means you won’t have to go through the hassle of tying lace ever again.

Snapdragon-powered smartwatch

Two big giants have collaborated to get something new to the already competing market. As per reports, the makers have taken 12 months to launch the product and it would be interesting to see if their hard work is acknowledged by the consumers as well.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered watch has 3100 chip-sets and runs on Google’s Wear OS. As shown at the IFA 2018 the watch comes with 1.19-inch AMOLED display donned in a 44mm nylon and aluminum and 16mm strap. The product is especially designed to help athletes and the device lets you keep track of your goals and stay focused.

The USP of the watch is its weight that is just around 0.06 pounds. It has other features like Google Assistant integration, swim-proof, NFC payment, fitness tracker, heart monitoring and 24 hours battery life. It has 4GB of storage with 512 MB of RAM, which positions it a notch higher than other brands out there. The watch will be out for in November and will be sold at USD 275.

Having said, it is interesting to see how technology is taking over everything and innovation is giving us some amazing things. What comes next to race with these two products would be something to watch out for.