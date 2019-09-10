Everything You Need To Know About Apple Watch Series 5

Here's what the future of top smartwatch looks like

September 10, 2019 2 min read

All set to launch its next iPhone, Apple is slaying its consumer with excitement. While it is sure that the iPhone 11 series will be unveiled, it is also being said that there are strong chances that the company might release a new smartwatch as well.

The watch will likely be called Apple Watch Series 5 and will be quite similar to Apple Watch Series 4. Not much is known about the watch yet but here’s what we know till now.

Revamping the design

It goes without a say that Apple Watch Series 4 has its charm, however, the makers have tweaked the overall display to enhance its design. Though the appearance won’t change much, little changes will add to the look. It is also being said that the watch will be in ceramic and titanium models. While we have the first, titanium will be the new addition. The watch will run on iOS 13 and will be very much similar to the old models.

Features and Specs

As per a report by 9to5Mac the highlight feature of the product will be its sleep tracking which will keep a tab on the quality of sleep based on your movements, noise in the room and heartbeat. Nothing much is revealed about the battery life, however, it is being said that the users will be asked to charge it every night before going to bed. An upgrade from S4 to S5 chip is expected in the watch.

We already know WatchOS 6 is in making as Apple made the big announcement at WWDC 2019. A great edition will be the availability of the app store on the watch itself.

The app will also have an app called Cycle, which will let you keep a tan on your periods. There will also be a noise app to track your surroundings. However, the prior users please don’t be disappointed. The devices which can install WatchOS 6 will be able to access these features as well.

Release Date

Apple is gearing up for its big launch on September 10 and it is believed that Apple Watch 5 series will be unveiled today as well.