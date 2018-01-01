Apple Watch

More From This Topic

AI-equipped Apple Watch Can Detect Irregular Heartbeat and Signs of a Stroke
Apple

AI-equipped Apple Watch Can Detect Irregular Heartbeat and Signs of a Stroke

When paired with AI, it detects arrhythmia 97 percent of the time.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Apple Just Bought a Popular Sleep Tracker
Apple

Apple Just Bought a Popular Sleep Tracker

The Beddit deal could help bring sleep monitoring to your Apple Watch.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Discounts and Advertising Spur Brisk Apple Watch Sales
Ready for Anything

Discounts and Advertising Spur Brisk Apple Watch Sales

Apple raised the profile of the Watch this holiday season. That effort included a promotional deal with Nike and aggressive advertising.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says
Ready for Anything

Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says

'Our data shows that Apple Watch is doing great and looks to be one of the most popular holiday gifts this year,' Cook wrote.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Air Pods Will Likely Be a Hit Once They Get the Bugs Out
Apple

Apple Air Pods Will Likely Be a Hit Once They Get the Bugs Out

There will be plenty of consumers who are going to love and embrace Apple's wireless vision.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
It's All In the Wrist: Apple's Tactic for a Little Games Glory
Apple

It's All In the Wrist: Apple's Tactic for a Little Games Glory

Apple is not permitted to display its limited-edition bands alongside the Olympics logo, or any other obvious Games symbol, but that has not stopped some fans from doing so.
Reuters | 3 min read
General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Burger King combined a Whopper with a burrito.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
What Else Went Wrong for Apple Besides Predicted iPhone Slump
Ready for Anything

What Else Went Wrong for Apple Besides Predicted iPhone Slump

Apple sales slumped 13 percent as many product categories fell.
Aaron Pressman | 4 min read
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.
Apple Watch

At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.

Apple sold twice as many first-year watches as first-year iPhones.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
10 Gadgets That Make Great Gifts for Entrepreneurs
Gifts

10 Gadgets That Make Great Gifts for Entrepreneurs

If you're looking for the perfect present for the boundary-pushing entrepreneur in your life, check out this list.
Emily Price | 4 min read

The Apple Watch, released in April 2015, is a smartwatch that runs like a mini iPhone and allows users to receive and send text messages, make speakerphone calls, monitor your health and fitness and play songs like an iPod. The watch, which comes in two sizes 38 mm and 42 mm, starts at $349.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.