Missed Cyber Monday? The Deal for 62% off This Clever Keychain Has Been Extended.

Flexibility is one of the best parts of remote work. The ability to work absolutely anywhere is a big asset for those who like to mix up their offices from day to day or enjoy a digital nomad lifestyle. But the downside to that kind of work is that your devices don't have unlimited battery life. You have to either load up on chargers in your everyday carry or be content to rush to an outlet by the end of the day.

Apple Watch users, however, can take advantage of a special extended Cyber Monday deal from now until November 30, and get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain on sale for 61% off at just $18.99. This smart keychain replaces your typical Apple Watch charging cable. It uses a microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge any Apple Watch model and fits easily on your keychain so it's always available.

With strong magnetic absorption, all you have to do is attach your Apple Watch to the charging face. You can adjust the angle freely without breaking the charging connection and easily break apart the watch and keychain after you get a good dose of power.

With a built-in 950mAh lithium-ion battery, the charger offers enough power to charge any Apple Watch model from 0% to 100% in a short matter of time. Just put it down while you're working, get a charge, and put it back on any time you're running a little low on power. The four LED lights indicate the charging status so you'll know when you're back to full power.

This extended Cyber Monday deal is full of even more limited-time price drops to make your life easier. From now until November 30, you can get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for 61% off $49 at just $18.99. You can also get a two-pack for 62% off $99 at just $36.99, or a four-pack for 63% off $199 at just $72.99.

