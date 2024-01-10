Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, watches aren't only useful for checking the time, but they've also become a handy tool to answer calls and texts and check notifications without having to dig into a pocket for your phone. Apple Watches now make up 53.7% of the global smartwatch market, according to ZipDo. The only downside to them is remembering yet another device to charge at the end of the day.

But what if that doesn't have to be the case? What if you no longer had to scramble for the nearest outlet or dig through your briefcase for the right wire—what if you could charge your Apple Watch from the band?

The PowerBand offers a nifty solution for workers on the go, offering a unique Apple Watch strap with a built-in MagSafe-compatible charger. Its ultra-slim MagSafe-compatible charger is integrated seamlessly into the band's design. It also has a quick-release charging mechanism, so all you have to do is flip the band out and connect it to any USB outlet to charge.

This band is built to be incredibly durable and flexible to keep up with your in-between-meeting gym sessions and the demanding tasks of your job. When the USB connector isn't used, you can safely tuck it in the cover and keep it hidden until needed.

Crafted from a breathable nylon weave to offer a soft and elastic fit, it also comes with pull tabs on both sides for quick adjustments on the go. With this PowerBand, you don't have to worry about the right fit. It has increased elasticity to adapt to the side of your wrists.

This PowerBand is compatible with all Apple Watch Series.

Right now, you can grab the PowerBand on sale for $34.97 until January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

