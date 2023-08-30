Is a New iPhone 15 on the Way? Apple to Hold September 'Wonderlust' Event Amidst Sales Slump The event will take place Sept.12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and will be live-streamed for a global audience at 10 a.m. PST.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • The Sept. 12 event is expected to showcase additions to the iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.
  • Apple has been facing a challenging sales period, with its third consecutive quarter of sales declines reported in August.

Apple has announced its annual product upgrade event will take place on September 12th, where the company will unveil the release of the new iPhone and the Apple Watches, CNN reported.

The event will be held in Cupertino, California, at the Steve Jobs Theater, and live-streamed at 10 a.m. PST.

The "Wonderlust" event comes as Apple has experienced a bit of a sales slump, reporting its third straight quarter of declines in August. In Q3 2023, Apple had a 1.4% decline in revenue and, if declines persist, it would mark the longest streak of losses for the company in nearly two decades, according to Bloomberg.

Among the products that are slated to be announced are the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, along with new Apple Watch iterations, including a second-generation model of the Apple Watch Ultra, which first debuted in September.

Related: Apple's Most Expensive Item Isn't Sold at the Apple Store: 'One of the Most Obscure in Existence'

Leaks suggest that these new iPhone models will bring substantial enhancements, such as fresh color options, improved battery performance, a transition from Apple's exclusive lightning connector to USB-C, faster charging, and significantly upgraded camera capabilities, CNN reported.

With the upcoming event, Apple could turn things around and end Q4 strong, as the unveiling of new iPhones and Apple Watches before the holiday season, and together account for 58.6% of the company's overall revenue generation, per Bloomberg.

Why is the Apple event called "Wonderlust?"

Apple is using the tagline "Wonderlust" for the event and, with a track record for using hints in invitations, the word could allude to bigger announcements being made on September 12th.

In 2016, the invite for the annual product upgrade event had blurry lights in the background, ultimately foreshadowing the release of Portrait mode. The 2020 invite used the tagline "Time Flies" and an image of a brush stroke, hinting at the ultimate release of the iPad Air 4 and Apple Pencil 2.

According to MacWorld, the "Wonderlust" tagline could hint at the iPhone 15 Pro Max's rumored periscope zoom lens with 6X optical zoom. Also, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 release aligns with travel, possibly introducing new hiking features or the advanced GPS system from the Apple Watch Ultra.

Related: People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

iPhone Apple News and Trends Apple Watch

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Life-Threatening Summer Shortage Led to This Side Hustle for Seniors — No Electronic Devices Required

The gig does pay, of course — but for these seniors, it's not all about the money.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

Is All This AI Hype Worth It? Here's What Leaders Can Do to Capitalize on AI

Businesses fully understand what AI can offer, but to ensure a successful AI initiative requires their leaders to treat AI as a pillar of their entire organizational structure.

By Ariel Shapira
Marketing

5 Ways to Build Brand Customer Trust (and Why It Matters More Than Ever Before)

Marketing is getting harder than ever — but so is being a consumer.

By Nataly Kelly
Business News

IHOP Will Use AI to Help You Pick Your Perfect Pancake

The International House of Pancakes is enlisting artificial intelligence to help customers determine exactly what their tummy is in the mood for.

By Dan Bova
Growing a Business

6 AI Tools to Make Building Business Relationships 10 Times Easier

While human communication remains unchanged over millennia, artificial intelligence (AI) promises newfound efficiency. Networking entails repetitive tasks like research, communication and follow-ups, which AI could revolutionize — here's how.

By Lirone Glikman
Business News

11 Passengers Aboard a Delta Flight Hospitalized After 'Severe Turbulence'

Several crew members were among the people taken to the hospital.

By Sam Silverman