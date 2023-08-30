The event will take place Sept.12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and will be live-streamed for a global audience at 10 a.m. PST.

Apple has announced its annual product upgrade event will take place on September 12th, where the company will unveil the release of the new iPhone and the Apple Watches, CNN reported.

The event will be held in Cupertino, California, at the Steve Jobs Theater, and live-streamed at 10 a.m. PST.

The "Wonderlust" event comes as Apple has experienced a bit of a sales slump, reporting its third straight quarter of declines in August. In Q3 2023, Apple had a 1.4% decline in revenue and, if declines persist, it would mark the longest streak of losses for the company in nearly two decades, according to Bloomberg.

Among the products that are slated to be announced are the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, along with new Apple Watch iterations, including a second-generation model of the Apple Watch Ultra, which first debuted in September.

Related: Apple's Most Expensive Item Isn't Sold at the Apple Store: 'One of the Most Obscure in Existence'

Leaks suggest that these new iPhone models will bring substantial enhancements, such as fresh color options, improved battery performance, a transition from Apple's exclusive lightning connector to USB-C, faster charging, and significantly upgraded camera capabilities, CNN reported.

With the upcoming event, Apple could turn things around and end Q4 strong, as the unveiling of new iPhones and Apple Watches before the holiday season, and together account for 58.6% of the company's overall revenue generation, per Bloomberg.

Why is the Apple event called "Wonderlust?"

Apple is using the tagline "Wonderlust" for the event and, with a track record for using hints in invitations, the word could allude to bigger announcements being made on September 12th.

In 2016, the invite for the annual product upgrade event had blurry lights in the background, ultimately foreshadowing the release of Portrait mode. The 2020 invite used the tagline "Time Flies" and an image of a brush stroke, hinting at the ultimate release of the iPad Air 4 and Apple Pencil 2.

According to MacWorld, the "Wonderlust" tagline could hint at the iPhone 15 Pro Max's rumored periscope zoom lens with 6X optical zoom. Also, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 release aligns with travel, possibly introducing new hiking features or the advanced GPS system from the Apple Watch Ultra.

Related: People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug