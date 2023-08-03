People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug Apple is developing its own payment processing technology and has big plans for its financial-services offerings.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Users have deposited more than $10 billion into Apple savings accounts launched in partnership with Goldman Sachs.
  • But Goldman Sachs wants to sever ties with Apple as it scales back on its consumer business.
  • American Express could be the answer.

Apple is betting big on the growth in financial services — and it appears to be paying off.

The company revealed that its users have funneled more than $10 billion into savings accounts launched in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group in April, Barron's reported. But the investment bank is prepared to pull the plug.

Related: Apple Headed to Metaverse, Introducing VR Headset

Goldman Sachs wants to cut ties with Apple as it scales back on consumer business and might strike a deal with American Express to make it happen; the payment card company could take over the Apple credit card and other related projects, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this summer.

Currently, the Apple savings account is available to holders of the co-branded Apple credit card and offers a 4.15% yield, per Barron's.

Apple is working on a "multiyear plan" to develop its own payment processing technology and move several financial services in-house, including risk assessment for lending, fraud analysis, credit checks, and more, Bloomberg reported last year.

Related: 'What a Shame': A Generation Mourns as Apple Announces It Will Discontinue Beloved Device

A series of delays have slowed the tech giant's growth in financial services, according to the outlet. But delving further into the space could prove particularly valuable ahead of what's expected to be a decline in iPhone and other electronics sales, per Barron's.

Apple Inc is up nearly 16% year over year.

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Apple News and Trends Goldman Sachs

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business Solutions

Outfit Your PC With Microsoft Office for Less Than $40 During Our Back-to-School Sale

You'll score Microsoft Office as well as a free business course.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'So Entitled': Pizza Delivery Man Curses Out Woman For Only Tipping $5

The woman ordered her pizza through DoorDash.

By Emily Rella
By Emily Rella
Living

The New Sugar-Free Mix From Liquid I.V. Can Help Keep You Hydrated No Matter What the Day Brings

Even during the busiest of workdays, don't forget to take care of yourself — stay hydrated with this sugar-free electrolyte hydration drink mix.

By StackCommerce