iPhone Prices Drop In India, Here's How Much iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And Others Will Cost Now

The launch of iPhone 11, Pro and Max brings down the price of other iPhone models in India

September 11, 2019 2 min read

Apple iPhone 11 has been officially launched and it brings a lot in store for the user. While iPhone has always been heavy on the pocket and has a golden rate, the latest launch cuts down the price.

The latest models iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max will be sold in India along with the old models. The good news is that the company will slash down the prices of the older models like iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. There will also be a significant decrease in the price of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus.

The new prices have already been updated on Apple’s website and will come into effect on the e-commerce platforms and Apple Authorised sellers. iPhone 11 starts at INR 64,900 which is pretty low than the launch price of iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR’s sales drastically went up when makers had reduced its cost, which helped Apple regain its position in the premium phone market in India. In fact, it is expected as the phones are launched during the festive season, there will be an increase in the sales of iPhone.

Bringing you the new prices of iPhone in the market. Among the latest launch, iPhone 11 is the most affordable and starts at INR 64,900 in India. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max start at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 models will be available in the Indian market from September 27.

And here’s the price of older models:

With the rates dropping, it would be interesting to see how Apple iPhone performs in the Indian phone market.

