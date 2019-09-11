iPhone

iPhone Prices Drop In India, Here's How Much iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And Others Will Cost Now

The launch of iPhone 11, Pro and Max brings down the price of other iPhone models in India
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
iPhone Prices Drop In India, Here's How Much iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And Others Will Cost Now
Image credit: Apple
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple iPhone 11 has been officially launched and it brings a lot in store for the user. While iPhone has always been heavy on the pocket and has a golden rate, the latest launch cuts down the price.

The latest models iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max will be sold in India along with the old models. The good news is that the company will slash down the prices of the older models like iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. There will also be a significant decrease in the price of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes Big With Camera & Here's How It Looks

The new prices have already been updated on Apple’s website and will come into effect on the e-commerce platforms and Apple Authorised sellers. iPhone 11 starts at INR 64,900 which is pretty low than the launch price of iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR’s sales drastically went up when makers had reduced its cost, which helped Apple regain its position in the premium phone market in India. In fact, it is expected as the phones are launched during the festive season, there will be an increase in the sales of iPhone.

Bringing you the new prices of iPhone in the market. Among the latest launch, iPhone 11 is the most affordable and starts at INR 64,900 in India. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max start at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 models will be available in the Indian market from September 27.

And here’s the price of older models:

With the rates dropping, it would be interesting to see how Apple iPhone performs in the Indian phone market.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

iPhone

Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes Big With Camera & Here's How It Looks

iPhone

Apple iPhone 11 Vs. Google Pixel 4: What Should You Pick?

iPhone

iPhone 11 Leaked Pictures Will Leave You Delighted & Baffled Both at the Same Time