Learn How to Create a Marketing Plan That Works

This one-hour course will show you how to convert prospects into lifetime customers.
Learn How to Create a Marketing Plan That Works
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Any business that wants to scale efficiently needs to have a marketing plan. Marketing plans are tools used to lay out the strategy for your marketing activities, from concept to execution. If you want to connect with audiences en masse without pulling your hair out from hitting dead ends, you need to have a firm strategy in line. In How to Create a Compact Marketing Plan, you'll learn how to develop just that.

In this course from Entrepreneur, you'll learn how to outline your business' target market, craft your message to that market, and identify how you'll turn them from prospects to customers. From there, you'll outline your lead capture system and develop a surefire lead conversion strategy before delving into customer retention strategies like delivering exceptional customer service and asking for referrals. It's a comprehensive education broken into bite-sized, digestible chunks so you can immediately apply your learning to your business. Instructor Charlene Walters is an executive who leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program so you know you're in good hands.

Improve your marketing strategy today and start seeing results tomorrow. You can enroll in How to Create a Compact Marketing Plan for $19 now.

