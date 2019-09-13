Power Play: Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note10 brings next level power to Galaxy lovers.

September 13, 2019 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Note10 brings next level power to Galaxy lovers. For the first time ever, the Galaxy Note comes in two sizes: a compact version with a 6.3-inch cinematic infinity display, and a larger version with a 6.8-inch display, making it the biggest Note yet. The sleek, slim device features edge-to-edge design, an AMOLED display with HDR10+, superfast charging and Wireless PowerShare, which allows you to recharge accessories like the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and other Qi-enabled devices.

Of course, Note10 builds on the capabilities of past models with Samsung DeX, which gives you the flexibility to work between your smartphone and PC or Mac, as well as the evolution of the iconic S Pen. With Handwriting to Text, Note10 lets you jot down notes,and instantly converts your handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes for safe keeping.

Galaxy Note10 rounds things out with a pro-grade camera featuring up to four cameras depending on the model you choose- a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP selfie camera– giving you everything you need to capture whatever life brings.

