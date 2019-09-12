5 Books Women Entrepreneurs Should Read For Wisdom, Motivation & Life-Changing Experience

Learning from experiences of someone who has gone through an entrepreneurial journey can make all the difference

Entrepreneur India

Entrepreneurship is all about uncertainty. The change is to strike a balance between your goals and sustaining your business. Every Entrepreneur goes through the tough road and it ain’t a secret.

And it is natural to lose clam and hope when the job gets tough. Especially for women entrepreneurs who are conquering the world in the male-dominated space.

However, a little advice and stories of those who have been through the same journey always help. Whenever you find yourself in a tricky situation, remember someone has already been there.

Nothing will be handed to you expect people sharing their experiences. So here we bring five books filled with entrepreneurs who have made it big. The piece of wisdom they have shared will surely help you.

The Right It by Alberto Savoia

Right strategy and presentation matter more than you can think. Just a great idea doesn’t break the deal when it comes to fulfilling an entrepreneur’s dream.

Alberto Savoia’s book, The Right It, tells you how to avoid the unseen failures in the market. Success can’t be guaranteed, but Savoia’s book certainly gives you tips based on case studies on how to make your product be seen. The book explains the basics based on tons of studies which helps you understand how the market functions in a realistic manner.

Shark Tales by Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran surely needs no introduction. Her story is the best example of making it big in the industry. From being in a tiny real estate office to becoming the shark investor on ABC’s one of hit reality shows, this book is a must-read. Though the story talks about success, it starts with failure and lots of failures, which makes it an interesting read.

Barbara who owns an empire today didn’t just start her business. Before becoming an entrepreneur she worked in 20 different jobs which included being a teacher and a waitress.

It was when she was waiting table life changed for her. She not just met her boyfriend but also her business partner. The book presents her unconventional problem-solving approach and the things she learnt from each of her failures.

The Gift of Struggle by Bobby Herrera

People in leadership positions often hide their story of struggle and failure. But Bobby Herrara book is an advocate of the struggle that he went through while making his own business and coming leader.

Herrera’s way is simple, for him to grow and learn you need to embrace the down and the failures. That’s exactly what the book talks about.

The Other Side of Happiness by Brock Bastian

Looking at failure as difficulties and personal loss is a negative attitude that holds us back. The Other Side of Happiness by Brock Bastian gives us a new perspective of viewing failure and looking at it from a valuable point of view.

It tells us to drive knowledge from their difficult experience and not fall under the culture of distancing ourselves from happiness because of pain.

Bastain simply points us how these difficult times are the reason for greater joy and high.

What You Can Do, I Can Too by Helen Vallaeys

A great read for a budding or aspiring entrepreneur. In the male-dominated world, where many girls are discouraged from following their dreams, this comes as an inspirational read.

It talks about how discouraging them breaks their confidence and the will to achieve something. This book introduces you to role models who can do anything. This is truly the best gift for a woman entrepreneur who is having a tough time and needs something to regain confidence.