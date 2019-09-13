5 Reasons Why You Should Use a Cloud-based CRM

With the use of cloud CRMs companies have seen a significant positive impact to their business growth and customer experience

September 13, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An increasing number of organisations are now shifting from legacy solutions to modern CRMs. One of the first concerns CEOs and decision-makers consider before making this switch is whether a cloud-based system is beneficial to their business.

A CRM system is one of the most crucial business platforms that an enterprise is ever going to use. With a robust CRM, companies can acquire more customers, establish closer relationships and provide better customer service; and in turn, ensure even more revenue. This makes it all the more important to make the right choice.

However, today’s technology-dependent environment demands that businesses scale at a much faster pace than before while simultaneously ensuring that security and privacy are state-of-the-art. APIs have become far more important now, even for simple use cases. When a customer performs an online transaction today, there are multiple API calls that are made even in the simplest scenarios. CRM is no longer a standalone platform in today’s always connected world.

Keeping that in mind, below are some reasons why you should consider the cloud as the preferred option.

Scale Better and Faster

Cloud-based CRM software can be pretty flexible, such that an organisation could easily adjust its scope of operations – establish new offices in different countries, add hundreds of new users, or add a new module – with no interference to their ongoing activities. Cloud CRMs ensure that organisations can scale faster on short notice with no technical difficulties or operational impact.

Integrations

Companies often choose to integrate customer service and business data into their CRMs to better understand their clients and improve their performance. Traditionally, on premise systems have been very painful to integrate but the cloud makes this task very simple. Standardized APIs can make integrations across the business very easy, regardless of whether you want to integrate your platform with an external system, or vice versa. With a cloud based CRM, these integrations remain steady at all times, unlike a CRM hosted on servers.

Quick Implementations

Considering that all your customers are always up to date in this ever-evolving environment, businesses have to be swift and stay on track no matter what. This becomes easy to achieve with cloud-based CRM systems as they are quick and simple to set up, for small and large businesses alike. On premise systems on the other hand require extensive hardware and software effort.

Security

Contrary to popular belief, the cloud offers a far more secure environment than an on premise setup. In today’s era where privacy concerns are at their peak, cloud based CRMs ensure that organisations get top of the line security, privacy capabilities, most of the times out of the box. Certifications related to security are now a standard pre-requisite, rather than a USP.

Device Agnostic

Everybody today is connected 24/7. With a cloud CRM, customer data is accessible from anywhere in the world, and at any time on any device. So when it comes to important last minute business meetings and calls, your teams are not restricted to only the office premises or a 9 to 5 work schedule. Similarly, end users can avail your services at any time of the day as the cloud server makes note of all active customer details from the moment they log into the system.

Adopting a cloud-based CRM system will prove to be much more favorable to companies of all sizes, over the outdated on premise systems.