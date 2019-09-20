With Over 10 States Working on EV Policy, States to Ace Centre

While central government is yet to lay out its EV policy, states are taking the lead on this matter to meet their EV goals.

While the central government is looking to achieve sale of only electric vehicles by the year 2030 to lead the e-mobility revolution in India, it is yet to lay out a distinct framework and policy to achieve the target and eliminate the market uncertainties. Meanwhile, states are leading with their policies to achieve their own EV targets.

Most recently,Tamil Nadu government released its electric vehicle policy on September 16 to promote EV startups and introduce incentives for EV and battery manufacturers. According to various media reports, Himachal Pradesh government is also drafting its own EV policy to achieve 100 per cent e-mobility by 2030.

According to reports, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have their final policies ready, while Uttarakhand, Telangana, New Delhi and Bihar have their policies in the draft stage.

Gujarat’s EV policy is in the pre-draft stage, and is yet to be made public and Himachal is planning to draft the policy. Delhi had also announced its draft EV policy last year which will reportedly be formally notified by October.

Let’s take a look at what the India states are doing to boost the electric vehicle ecosystem:

Tamil Nadu: The policy, quoted by several media reports said that 100 per cent motor vehicle tax exemption will be given to all electric motorcycles, buses, three-wheelers and other freight vehicles till 2022. The policy also noted that special concessions will be given to companies who manufacture electric vehicles, spare parts, batteries, and charging infrastructure. Around 15% (per cent) of capital subsidy will be available for EV manufacturing and 20% (per cent) for batteries. According to the policy, companies with 50 employees and have made about INR 50 crores investment for manufacture of battery and charging infrastructure will be able to claim the incentives.

Maharashtra: The state EV policy of Maharashtra is aimed at increasing the number of EV by 5 lakh and generate an investment of INR 25,000 crores in EV and component manufacturing, battery manufacturing/assembly enterprises and charging infrastructure equipment manufacturing in the state. Apart from this, the policy is also looking to create job opportunities for 1 lakh people. EV manufacturers and companies involved in charging infrastructure will be eligible for incentives. Road tax and registration fees have also been exempted for electric vehicles, the policy reads.

Karnataka: The Karnataka EV policy is aimed at attracting investment worth INR 31,000 crore and create job opportunities for over 55,000 people. This policy is also looking to create a conducive environment for transition to electric vehicles from internal combustion engines.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh EV policy is looking to attract INR 30,000 crore of investment by 2030. It is also looking to create jobs for 60,000 people.The state government is also aimed at making all the commercial vehicles go electric by 2030.

Uttar Pradesh: The state government is aimed at deploying 1000 electric buses by 2030. The policy also proposed of EV incubation centres at IIT Kanpur and other significant institutions.

Kerala: Kerala which released its EV policy in 2018 is aiming to have 1 million EVs in the state by 2022 and over 6,000 electric buses in public transport by 2025. It is also looking to create common charging infrastructure which will be compatible with many EV models. It has also proposed reskilling of labours to increase human resources in the EV space.

Uttarakhand: The government will waive off motor vehicle tax for the first 100,000 customers purchasing EVs for a period of five years, according to the policy. Apart from this, first 100,000 customers purchasing commercial EVs or electric stage carriages will be able to avail exemption from tax. EV investors will have 100 per cent electricity duty exemption.

Telangana: Released in 2018, the EV policy is aimed at bringing investments worth $3 billion and create job opportunities for 50,000 people by 2022. The policy also suggests exemption from road tax for all electric vehicles till 2025, achieving 100 per cent electric buses by 2030 for intra-city, intercity, and interstate transport. It also proposes separate power tariff will be created for EV Charging, both public and private.

Delhi: The Delhi government is looking to turn 50 per cent of public buses into EVs by 2023 and make 25 per cent of all vehicles to be EVs by 2023.It also promotes the use of electric rickshaws, three wheeler goods carriers, app-based e-autos, and e-cabs.

Bihar: The draft EV policy launched this year by Bihar government is aimed at upgrading the manual paddling rickshaws to electric vehicles by 2022. It is also working towards setting up fast charging stations at every 50 km on state highways or national highways in the state. It is also aimed at attracting investment worth of INR 2,500 crore and create job opportunities for 10,000 people.