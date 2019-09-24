Travel Smarter With This Collapsible Luggage

Switch from checked bag to carry on in an instant with the Rollux Expandable Suitcase.

September 24, 2019 2 min read

Traveling for work has always been a bit of a hassle, but as airlines have raised checked baggage fees, more and more people are bringing carry-ons, making it a free-for-all to secure space in the overhead bins. When you're on a work trip, you're never quite sure what your luggage needs are going to be and what challenges you may have to anticipate, so it's best to anticipate all challenges. The Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase gives you the best of both luggage worlds by converting easily between a carry-on or full-size, checkable bag in an instant.

The Rollux features an award-winning, patented design and a lux finish that balances practicality and style effortlessly. When you're going on extended stays where you'll need a few wardrobe changes, it can accommodate you with a 93L volume. If you're trying to avoid the baggage fees or long check-in lines, it collapses to a more portable but still extensive 41L. Picking up some SWAG at a conference? Fly there with a carry-on and back with a checked bag without having to buy a new piece of luggage. When you've arrived at your hotel or you're home for a while, the collapsible design makes it easy to store out of the way.

You can get it in blue, turquoise, or orange.