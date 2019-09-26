4 Ways How 'BEE' can make MSMEs as Energy Efficient Enterprises

MSME Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated National conclave on Energy Efficiency which brings profit gains in MSME sector

September 26, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The two day conclave has been organized by 'BEE' Bureau of Energy Efficiency along with the several entrepreneurs, sectoral energy experts and senior officials from the government. During the conclave ministers mentioned the benefits which MSMEs will gain in energy sectors through the Ministry of Power initiatives.

MSME Benefits through BEE

According to Nitin Gadkari, Energy is the driving force for all the economic activities including MSME sector. Making efforts towards energy conservation and taking appropriate measures to mitigate carbon emissions is key priority of the government.

Low Carbon Emissions

The initiative will lower down the severe carbon emissions which would make environment better.

Decreased Bills

Energy efficiency measure would reduce MSMEs power bills, which would help the entrepreneurs to save capital and stabilize them economically.

Augment Global Standard

Through these measures, MSMes can become competitive in the international market and raise their standard of production and manufacturing.

DBT

Minister introduced the new tariff policy, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) which would transfer the power subsidies and would incentivize energy saving by consumers. It would help the need to make electricity prices rational for MSMEs. The New Tariff Policy provides a trajectory to reduce cross subsidies.

Shri RK Singh, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy (IC) and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said " Your (MSMEs) energy consumption is huge, so the potential for savings is also huge. This potential need to be tapped’, said the Power Minister stressing that ‘We have to give a better world and cleaner environment to our future generations".

Related Article: How the Government Will Help MSME Bad Loans

Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Shri Abhay Bakre informed that specially for MSME Sector, the Bureau has established energy management centers across India, developing more than 300 energy efficiency case studies and preparation of investment grade DPRs.

During the conclave , a MoU for improving energy security in MSMEs was likewise marked between the Development Commissioner, MSME and DG,Bureau of Energy Efficiency for building up a long haul guide for upgrading energy efficiency effectiveness and security for the MSME Sector through centered mediation. The MoU incorporates zone of collaboration for far reaching vitality mapping of MSMEs on Pan India, advancement of appropriate schemes and projects to improve energy security of MSMEs.