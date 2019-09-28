Digital Marketing

Streamline Your Marketing Campaigns With This Analytics Link Tool

Ushort helps you gather data and optimize your marketing campaigns with simple tools.
When you're spending thousands of dollars on ads, sending tens of thousands of emails, and adding affiliate links in articles all over the internet, it's vital that you're keeping track of your entire marketing strategy. Using short links can be a time-saving, effective means of doing that. Short links let you collect a ton of data about your customers, their behavior, and what's happening in your individual campaigns. All that data may mean the difference between success and failure.

Ushort Link Shortener is a seamless tool that helps you optimize your marketing campaigns across all channels. Ushort's tools help you target users to redirect them to relevant pages, all while tracking click data, conversion rates, and more. It helps you drive more traffic to custom landing pages and offers an overlay tool to deliver notifications as users traverse through your site, so you can surface custom notifications depending on where they are in their buying journey. All events are tracked live using a custom pixel from Facebook. You can even build your own custom applications with Ushort's API.

Ushort offers plans for companies of all sizes:

Choose the plan that's right for you today.

