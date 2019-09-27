Healthtech Startup Onco.com Secured $7 million In Series A Funding Round

Onco.com will use the funding for expanding its customer base and scale up its operations globally

Healthtech startup Onco.com has raised $7 million in its Series A funding round, which saw participation from Accel Partners, Chiratae Venture (earlier known as IDG Ventures) and Dream Incubator. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup is an online healthcare aggregator with focus on cancer care.

According to the official statement, the company is looking to invest the funds for expanding its customer base and also scale up its operations globally.

“A significant number of patients struggle to get the right treatment advice or find the right doctors/hospitals that could eventually affect their outcomes and presently there is no credible source of information that guides the patients to the right treatment plan, doctors and hospitals and this creates a state of confusion and despair. With Onco.com, we are focused on building this cancer ecosystem that patients can tap into anytime in their treatment journey,” said Rashie Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Onco.com.

Disrupting The Cancer Care Space

Onco.com founded in 2016 by Rashie Jain and Dr. Amit Jotwani is aimed at offering personalized scientific advice to cancer patients at every stage of their journey. It is an online cancer platform offering treatment advice and care management to cancer patients across 18 countries.

The startup manages connects patients with the relevant treatment centres, doctors and labs. It provides management by providing solutions to their queries and concerns during the treatment. It is aimed at becoming a one stop platform for all cancer related needs for the patients and their family members.

Currently, the company works with over 1500 oncologists from India and the US and over 500 treatment centers. It also claims to handle around 10,000 unique cancer cases month on month across different geographies and has been caring for over 30,000 patients across countries.

“Every year around 1.5 million new cases of cancer are reported in India and as more and more advancements come in the field of cancer, it will become critical for patients to be empowered with more personalized treatment guidance so that they can embark on this journey with confidence. With our platform we aim to enable the patients with the best treatment options and critical medical advisory through our multidisciplinary approach and network of cancer type specific expert oncologists and hospitals to ensure that every patient has the best chance at recovery,” said Dr. Amit Jotwani, Co-founder of Onco.com and Chief of Medical Affairs.

Services Provided by Onco.com

Preliminary opinion: Users can avail a personalized complimentary opinion, which will inform them about - a) diagnostic tests they need, b) type of oncologists they need to visit and c) standard treatment they should get. The information is generated through medical intelligence as per international scientific guidelines build by Onco’s team of oncologists for all common cancers.

Tumor Board opinion: Offered in the form of a report, which provides advice from a multi-disciplinary panel of oncologists. The report gives an exhaustive review of the condition and offers scientific treatment advice as well as answers to specific queries that the patient or their family may have.

Onco Connect: “Onco also books priority appointments at discounted prices with relevant senior oncologists, treatment centers and diagnostic labs with standard accreditations to ensure the best quality of care,” the company said.

Onco Care Management: According to the company, every patient will get lifelong Onco care management support where they get mapped to a care manager who helps them navigate through their treatment journey with ease. This is a subscription service currently available for free.