Private Label and Licensing Middle East 2019 To Boost Opportunities In Regional F&B, FMCG And Retail Ecosystem

The initial Private Label and Licensing Middle East 2019 will be hosted at Dubai World Trade Center from October 29-31.
Image credit: Private Label and Licensing Middle East
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The initial Private Label and Licensing Middle East 2019 will be hosted at Dubai World Trade Center from October 29-31, enabling local, regional and international businesses, startups and entrepreneurs to reach opportunities across the private labelling, brand licensing and contract manufacturing sectors.

According to the Nielsen Total Consumer Report, with the sales of premium private label products at a growing rate at 6.3% year-on-year, private label brands are catching up to traditional multinational brands. As the first in the region, the event will equip visitors with opportunities to explore new business and networking opportunities with private label suppliers, contract manufacturers and solution providers from across the global FMCG sector.

Running alongside Gulfood Manufacturing 2019, the event will welcome a number of key industry players, including Carrefour, TetraPak, Cartoon Network, FlavourTech and Al Emlaq. It will also bring in players from the food industry worldwide, as well as bring in renowed players in hospitality, including hotels and catering, alongside mega-regional FMCG players such as pharmacy chain group LIFE; e-commerce giant Amazon; KSA retail company Panda; regional brand Nesto Hypermarket, Movenpick Hotel Istanbul, cosmetic brands and more.

Moreover, the event will feature a range of experience, such as a Hosted Buyers Program where pre-qualified buyers from F&B to FMCG will source new products, meet global suppliers and manufacturers. There would be also be panel discussions wherein industry leaders will share insights on product innovations and market trends, such as sessions on ideation, distribution and customer loyalty. Brand licensing workshops are also free-to-attend, designed for manufacturers and retailers. TetraPak will host a Masterclass on packaging to explore concepts of optimal packaging design to meet the needs of today’s consumer.

The event is October 29-31, head on to the website for more information.  

Related: The Entrepreneurship Summit Is All Set For Its Inaugural Edition On September 30, 2019 At Abu Dhabi Global Market

