How to Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking

October 3, 2019 2 min read

Public speaking is a common nightmare-inducing fear but, contrary to popular belief, the solution isn't just to imagine your audience in their underwear. Overcoming your fear of public speaking takes time, practice, and a little adjustment in your mindset. It won't happen overnight but the difference that becoming a good public speaker can make in your career is that dramatic. From in-house presentations to conference speeches, being able to confidently present your ideas can be a huge boon for your career. If you struggle with public speaking, check out this course: Complete Public Speaking Masterclass For Every Occasion.

Led by media expert and executive coach TJ Walker, this 29-hour course covers the best practices and skills for public speaking in practically any situation. Walker starts with the basics before delving into some of the more advanced tricks you may not have thought about. You'll learn how to adjust your posture and standing to appear more poised and comfortable as well as how to write and speak in a way that will keep your audience's attention and move them to action.

