Public Speaking

How to Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking

Get the web's top-rated public speaking course for just $13.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Public speaking is a common nightmare-inducing fear but, contrary to popular belief, the solution isn't just to imagine your audience in their underwear. Overcoming your fear of public speaking takes time, practice, and a little adjustment in your mindset. It won't happen overnight but the difference that becoming a good public speaker can make in your career is that dramatic. From in-house presentations to conference speeches, being able to confidently present your ideas can be a huge boon for your career. If you struggle with public speaking, check out this course: Complete Public Speaking Masterclass For Every Occasion.

Led by media expert and executive coach TJ Walker, this 29-hour course covers the best practices and skills for public speaking in practically any situation. Walker starts with the basics before delving into some of the more advanced tricks you may not have thought about. You'll learn how to adjust your posture and standing to appear more poised and comfortable as well as how to write and speak in a way that will keep your audience's attention and move them to action.

This is the best-selling, highest-rated, most content-heavy public speaking course on the web. And you can get it today for 93 percent off $200 at just $12.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Public Speaking

Learn to Overcome the Fear of Public Speaking

If You're a Female, It's Time to 'Speak up,' Because Those Speaking Gigs Are Out There

Public Speaking

5 Myths About Presenting and How Overcoming Them Can Increase Your Impact