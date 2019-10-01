APCO Worldwide Debuts Ignite, A PR And Digital Offering For UAE Startups

APCO Worldwide has launched ignite, a "scalable, dedicated and integrated" communications offering for entrepreneurs and SMEs to boost market entry.

Looking for a way to boost your SME’s communications strategy? Then this, would be of interest to you. APCO Worldwide has launched ignite, a “scalable, dedicated and integrated” communications offering for entrepreneurs and SMEs to boost market entry, business growth and assist in access to investment opportunities in Dubai. With the initiative, the communications consultancy offers a "customized PR and digital offering that caters to entrepreneurs and startups. Its scalable model leverages the breadth and depth of a global PR firm at reasonable and flexible rates, as we are keen to engage and work with the leaders of tomorrow.”

On ignite’s inception, APCO Worldwide MENA President Mamoon Sbeih says, that it was through noticing and as a response to the growing number of startups and entrepreneurs in the UAE, and their need for PR and digital, creative, storytelling and insights support at accessible rates. He adds, “Not many people know that APCO Worldwide started with one woman in an office and remains independent to this day, so we really do understand the startup DNA better than most consultancies in the region.”

The offering will be available, via an application process, of up to 10 organizations or individuals per year. Interested applicants just need to fill up a form, followed with a meeting with the team to assess business needs, as well identify where they can add most value. It’s already being used for APCO clients Mums@Work and Democrance to develop strategies to create brand awareness and generate investment opportunities Costs are variable on clients’ needs, though Sbeih assures that there’s generally between 30-40% less than their regular pricing. They also have package deals, wherein businesses can opt for support for a one-off event, or if they prefer a monthly or quality retainer, or even if for just one press release.

“The power of PR has always existed across the ages and still does,” says Sbeih on the value the initiative can bring to entrepreneurs. “An integrated communications strategy for startups, entrepreneurs and SMEs can facilitate market entry, drive business growth and help open high-potential investment prospects. We have seen this happen for many of our previous clients. We also have an extensive network of clients to whom we can connect businesses for advice or access to funding.”

“The UAE government is on a mission to attract entrepreneurs to set up their ventures in the country. The introduction of new policies that make it easier for companies to start and stay helps drive these efforts. While this conducive business environment presents a wealth of opportunities, it also means a more competitive landscape, so companies need to set themselves apart from the rest, and this is where we want to support them.”

