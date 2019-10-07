Best Andriod Phones of 2019 Which Users Loved

Handpicked and reviewed by Entrepreneur India, these are the best android phones that you can buy

The world of smartphones has been quite interesting this year. From the iPhone changing its camera game to companies launching foldable screens, technology has evolved and innovations have made us upgrade our phones.

While Samsung and Xiaomi dominate the market, many other brands are gunning to top the race. The competition leaves us with multiples choices and a price for every consumer. And here’s the list of best Android phones from 2019.

Every phone recommended on the list has been tested and reviewed by Entrepreneur India.

Big Pocket - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

One of the premium phones, this one does stand true to its price. Packed with tons of features, Note 10 Plus is one of the top Android phones with a 6.8-inch screen. The phone comes with an amazing camera and editing feature that will satisfy the photo geek in you. Another thing to notice is the long-lasting battery that makes it a great bet.

Price: INR 79,999

The Best- OnePlus 7 Pro

If there is one phone in the market that will keep you delighted with its performance, OnePlus has to be your ultimate choice. The phone not only gives you a feature-packed device but there is no phone in its range that can reach up to its level. One Plus 7 Pro comes has an in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera, and multiple rear cameras. When comparing the price with the feature, you will find it dirt cheap!

Price: INR 48,999

The Camera Game - Google Pixel 3

What makes Google Pixel 3 great is the camera. One thing the creators have always maintained is the camera quality that makes it an interesting pic. Be it day or night, the camera simply captures the picture as per your will and need. Looking to take a group selfie with everyone in the frame? The secondary wide-angle makes it possible. Making the best use of AI, the phone has a nifty software features like block robocalls, call screen and more. Google is also all set to launch Pixel 4 this month.

Price: INR 54,999

All Rounder- XIAOMI MI 9T PRO

Built on Xiaomi Mi 9, this is an excellent phone that comes with more features and power play. This time the developers have ditched the notch, giving you a bigger screen. Following the trend, the phone has a 20MP selfie camera. The design is sleek and appealing. If you believe in a phone with a budget and an all-round performer, this is the one for sure.

Price: INR: 25,890

Worth Every Penny- Samsung Galaxy S10E

Over the years Samsung’s Galaxy range has gained popularity in the user zone. Though the phone is small, it is power-packed and worth every penny. If you want something simple, handy with long battery life, this is surely made for you. The phone has Snapdragon 855 chipset and is great for usage.

Price: INR 55,900