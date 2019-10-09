News and Trends

Here's Lenovo's Comeback Plan to the Indian Mobile Market

The Chinese company has been working on 'smarter' technology, according to Rahul Agarwal, MD & CEO of Lenovo India
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's Lenovo's Comeback Plan to the Indian Mobile Market
Image credit: Lenovo
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Writer
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo has been competing in India with the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung and others in the mid-range smartphone segment, but the Chinese firm—which is the world’s largest computer vendor—is nowhere near the top.

According to an IDC report, Lenovo had the second largest share in the Indian mobile handset market in 2016; Samsung being the leader. However, Indian consumers veered towards cheaper offerings by the-then online-only available options such as Xiaomi, Huawei and RealMe. Having lost dominance, Lenovo’s mobile business unit went back to the drawing board to rework strategy.

Being one of the hottest mobile markets in the world, India is a virtual battleground for phone manufacturers around the globe. The market went through an implosive period post the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016. As the cost of data went down, smartphone market heated up.

After a hiatus, Lenovo plans to resurge. “We will come back very strongly with both Moto and Lenovo brands,” Rahul Agarwal, managing director and CEO of Lenovo India, told Entrepreneur India.

Lenovo’s Comeback Plan

Despite continuous product innovation and smartphone releases, the brand has been waiting for the dust to settle before making a comeback. The company believes now that the market is not growing at a breakneck speed, the chances of a shakedown are more. “We are waiting for the market to settle down. We are expecting a shakeout as no market can continue with so many players,” Agarwal stated.

Currently, the Indian mobile market is being driven by nearly 80 mobile manufacturers, including local and global players. The second quarter of 2019 witnessed only 9.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, giving both the online-heavy brands and the ones competing for offline space an opportunity to fight aggressively for the limited shelf space.

Compared to smaller players that are still struggling to find their niche, Lenovo’s mobile devices enjoy a latent awareness and acceptability among the masses, according to Agarwal. Over the years, Lenovo has been working to develop smarter technology solutions.

The ‘Smart’ Strategy

Lenovo has been focused on delivering smarter technology for all. The brand boasts of developing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. According to Agarwal, “The next wave (of transformation) would have to go beyond smart.” Electronic brands today are working extensively on improving design but are lacking in adding value to their software.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) have already started disrupting the tech ecosystem but the smartphone manufacturers are yet to fully leverage these technologies. Lenovo, meanwhile, is exploring possibilities by introducing an array of AI-enabled devices that promote smarter productivity and better connectivity.

Read More: Thinking Smart, Lenovo Forays into Commercial IoT & Security Solutions 

Operational in 180 markets around the world, Lenovo’s overall business has witnessed 40 per cent y-o-y growth in 2019 whereas the shipment volume grew by 70 per cent. Beside the laptop business, the brand also sells devices under Moto brand. It acquired Motorola Mobility in 2014 from Google for $2.91 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Why Biohacking Is the Latest Major Startup Trend

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says Tesla Owners Will Soon Be Able to Replace Their Horn With Fart and Goat Noises

News and Trends

Instagram Launches a Creator Account