Budget hotel chain

Budget Hotel Company RedDoorz to Add 11 More Hotels in Singapore

The company is poised to become the second-largest hotel chain in Singapore
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Budget Hotel Company RedDoorz to Add 11 More Hotels in Singapore
Image credit: Reddoorz
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
2 min read

Budget hotel company, RedDoorz, plans to add 11 more hotels to its Singapore network by the end of 2020, it said on Tuesday, taking the total tally of properties its operates in the city-state to 29, and becoming the second-largest hotel chain in the country.

The company operates 1,500 properties over more than 100 cities across Southeast Asia, and leads the affordable-accommodation sector in the region. It partners with property owners who prefer not to run day-to-day hotel operations, and provides operational resources, such as an online booking platform, hotel staff, and other tech solutions such as an inventory management platform.

“Through our efforts in making standardised affordable accommodation more easily and readily available, we aim to encourage more travellers to visit Singapore, whether for work or for leisure,” said Amit Saberwal, founder and chief executive officer of RedDoorz.

At least 50 percent of Southeast Asia travellers visit Singapore more than once, a Singapore tourism board report from 2017 showed, adding at least 75 percent of Indonesians have made repeated visits to the country.

Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, where RedDoorz has operations, are among the top 15 travel destinations in the world, a report by the Singapore tourism board stated, a positive sign for the company that largely depends on tourism for business. Indonesia has also been a particularly high-growth market for the company.

The Singapore-based company has raised around $140 million over seven funding rounds since 2015 when it was founded, from investors including Rakuten, Jungle Ventures, and Asia Partners Fund, according to Crunchbase.

Its latest series C funding round was on August 18, 2019, and its app has over 300,000 monthly downloads.

RedDoorz competes in the region with Softbank-backed bigger rival Oyo, which is aggressively entering new markets such as Europe. However, Saberwal earlier this year told TechCruch in an interview that he wasn’t necessarily threatened by Oyo’s success; on the contrary, Oyo’s success is a testament that there is enough room for more players in the budget accommodation space, he was reported as saying.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

hospitality tech

How Millennials Helped this Founder to Create Indonesia's Leading Budget Hotel Chain

Expansion

After Indonesia, OYO Competes with RedDoorz in the Philippines

Marketing

4 Ways to Make Prices Seem Lower Than They Are