Ease Of Doing Businesss

What Took India to Climb 14 Ranks Up In Ease Of Doing Business Index

According to World Bank's, Doing Business 2020 report, India ranked 63rd in the Ease of Doing Business index, 14 positions up from 77th rank last year
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Took India to Climb 14 Ranks Up In Ease Of Doing Business Index
Image credit: Shutterstock
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign has pushed the country to the 63rd rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Index, according to the Doing Business 2020 report by World Bank released on Thursday. The Narendra Modi-led government is aiming to break into the top 50 of the EoDB index.

“The Make in India campaign focused on attracting foreign investment, boosting the private sector—manufacturing in particular—and enhancing the country’s overall competitiveness. The government turned to the Doing Business indicators to show investors India’s commitment to reform and to demonstrate tangible progress,” the report noted. 

       Credit: Twitter

The EoDB Index ranks countries based on 10 parameters including starting a business, construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. According to the report, the central government’s efforts on areas such as paying taxes, trading across borders and resolving insolvency has helped India make a leap from 130 rank in 2016 to 63 in 2020.

Apart from India, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, and Nigeria were listed as ten economies where business climates improved the most.

While addressing the media, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that surveying only two cities, Delhi and Mumbai may not be adequate for deciding India’s position. “From this coming year, Kolkata and Bengaluru will be added to the list of cities surveyed,” said FM Sitharaman. She also specially highlighted India’s improvement in resolving insolvency where the country has jumped 56 ranks to reach 52 from 108.

Campaign To Development

Prime Minister Modi launched the Make in India initiative on September 25, 2014 with the aim to make the country a global manufacturing hub and facilitate job creation, foster innovation, enhance skill development and protect intellectual property, said a government website. “Led by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, the initiative aims to raise the contribution of the manufacturing sector to 25% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by the year 2025 from its current 16%. Make in India has introduced multiple new initiatives, promoting foreign direct investment, implementing intellectual property rights and developing the manufacturing sector.”

With the launch of this initiative, several foreign and domestic brands have been focussing on manufacturing goods locally. According to recent media reports, the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) is planning to push the finance ministry to approve additional incentives to attract electronics manufacturers. 

Government’s Push To Improve EoDB Ranking

In order to achieve the goal of entering into the top 50 ranks in the index, government officials from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and the ministry of housing and urban affairs reportedly met with World Bank representatives in May. According to media reports, the officials discussed 35 new norms including “easier process for filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns, increase in the rate of recovery under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, a colour-coded dashboard to track customs clearances in real time, a drive-through scanner to scan 100 containers per hour, and removal of incorporation fees for businesses with authorised capital of up to INR 15 lakhs”, for improving its ranks.

Last November, PM Modi launched the EoDB Grand Challenge and invited ideas to amend government processes using new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data analytics and blockchain. 

In a bid to make improvements from state levels, World Bank and DPIIT had jointly released a separate EoDB index at the state level in July 2018.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ease Of Doing Businesss

#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List

Ease Of Doing Businesss

Here's What India's Rise in Ease of Doing Business Ranking Means to Corporates, Start-ups & SMEs

Ease Of Doing Businesss

What's Choking India's Rise in Ease of Doing Business?