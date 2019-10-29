Fresh Ideas

Google Maps, But For Underwater

This Australian company is using submarines to create a Google Maps' Street View-like product, but for oceans, lakes, and other water bodies
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Maps, But For Underwater
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
2 min read

UAM Tec, an Australian company, wants to do underwater what Google Maps did on land - map the world’s oceans, lakes, and waterways, and turn them into “WaterView”, like Google Maps’ ‘Street View’.

The company last week  deployed its first submarine, called Sub Mapping, at Port Philip Bay in Melbourne, Australia, and said it would use swarms of the same sub to gather data from around the world to create a public map of the ocean floor with ‘WaterView’, in the same way Google’s Street View visualises land.

 

The data collected by the subs will not only fill in some of the gaps we have in our knowledge about the earth’s waterways, but also discover new marine life, track climate change, and in time, discover black boxes, locate wreckages, and optimise search and rescue operations, the company says.

“The fact that we know more about space than we do about our own oceans is unacceptable with today’s technology,” says Benjamin Fleming, the company’s cofounder.

The lithium battery-powered subs are designed to operate two meters above the ocean floor, and use camera imagery, sonar, motion tracking and artificial intelligence to navigate and collect data. They can travel 100 kilometers in distance, at a depth of 300 metres, for 40 hours in one stretch, after which the subs automatically return to their ‘base’ to recharge, and upload all the data gathered.

 

One of the company’s goals also include the aspect of understanding the underwater ecosystem better in a way that can enhance humans’ interaction with it.

“Ultimately, we will be able to look at ways to live in better harmony with our planet,” Fleming said.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fresh Ideas

Your Next Great Innovation for Your Business Might Come From Another Industry

Fresh Ideas

What Happens When You Ask Fifth Graders to Solve a Big Life Problem? A Little Bit of Genius.

Content Marketing

Most Content Marketers Are Making These 3 Crushing Mistakes