November 11, 2019 4 min read

One of the biggest shopping days is just around the corner. That’s right, Black Friday is almost here. It’s important that your business takes advantage and generates loads of sales. But with so many competing offers out there, how do you grab the attention of your audience? One of the best approaches is email marketing, which gets your promotions straight into shoppers’s inboxes. Plus, thanks to smartphones and apps, consumers are connected to their inboxes 24/7.

Here’s how to create a winning Black Friday email strategy.

Grow Your Email List

First, you want to be able to send your emails to as many shoppers as possible, so leading up to Black Friday, be sure to boost your recipient list. After all, the more email subscribers you have, the more sales you can make.

To grow your email list before the big event, create an opt-in pop-up on your website with a Black Friday theme, like in the example below.

To encourage your website visitors to opt in, your pop-up can offer them exclusive first access to Black Friday deals or a free shipping coupon in exchange for their email address.

Get the Timing Right

Timing is crucial when it comes to email marketing. If you send your Black Friday emails at the wrong time, your subscribers may not see your message at all. According to GetResponse, the best times to send emails are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., i.e. shortly after people arrive at work, after they have lunch and shortly before they arrive home. And remember, start sending Black Friday emails weeks before the big event. Doing so will build anticipation and excitement. Plus, it will give your subscribers plenty of time to plan their purchases.

Perfect Your Subject Lines

When your Black Friday email lands in the inbox of a subscriber, the first thing they see is the subject line, so it needs to be good. In fact, your Black Friday email subject lines really need to stand out, especially since your subscribers’s inboxes are going to be filled with other tempting offers.

There are a number of ways you can improve your subject lines, including:

Adding the term “Black Friday.”

Using emojis like a wrapped gift, shopping bags or shopping cart.

Adding personalization such as the customer's name name or past purchase history.

Increasing urgency with phrases like “only four hours left” and “before it’s too late.”

When your subject line captures the attention of shoppers, they’ll be more likely to open and buy.

Put Your Deals Front and Center

Once your subject line grabs attention, you need to encourage them to take action, so put your Black Friday deals front and center. Take a look at this example from House of Fraser. Immediately, readers know that they can get up to 50 percent off of their favorite brands, including women’s fashion and handbags.

Notice how this email is also easy to scan; with just a quick look, shoppers can see what awesome Black Friday deals are available to them. Shoppers are opening your emails because they’re looking for awesome Black Friday deals, so give them what they want, and don’t forget to include a clear call-to-action so they know what to do next.

Create an Abandoned Cart Series

When shoppers click on your email and start shopping at your online store, your job isn’t done. Abandoned shopping carts are a big challenge you could face on Black Friday. Sometimes shoppers fill up their carts, get distracted and forget to check out, which can lead you to miss out on a ton of sales. In fact, according to Barilliance, in 2017, 74.5 percent of all carts were abandoned during the Black Friday weekend.

To combat abandoned shopping carts, create an abandoned cart email series. Abandoned cart emails, like the one below from Ralph Lauren, remind shoppers they have items waiting for them.

Creating urgency in your abandoned cart emails by adding phrases like “don’t miss out” will encourage Black Friday shoppers to return and complete their orders.

With a winning email strategy, you can skyrocket your sales, so start preparing your attention-grabbing Black Friday emails now. And don’t forget about Cyber Monday!