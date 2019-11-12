Trescon Making EV Dialogue Simpler With World EV Show

The event is aimed at opening up business opportunities and investments in the Indian electric vehicle space

November 12, 2019 3 min read

The electric vehicle is one of the most debated topics in India. With rising levels of pollution and lowering levels of non-renewable resources, India is on the cusp of adopting e-mobility. While both the government and private sectors coming up with different strategies and incentives to make users switch to electric vehicles, range anxiety, high upfront costs and nascency of the technology continue to discourage them.

However, the Indian government is doing its part to put together a positive idea of using electric vehicles. Riding on the launch of the second phase of FAME scheme, India is aiming to achieve 30 per cent e-mobility by 2030.

At a time when India is looking to shift its focus towards green mobility and business events, consulting firm Trescon is trying to make the dialogue simpler through its event World EV Show (WEV).

The event scheduled to be held on November 14 in Delhi, is aimed at opening up business opportunities and investments in the Indian electric vehicle space by gathering global EV experts, policymakers, public and private automotive companies, lithium-ion batteries manufacturers and mobility service providers.

What is WEV?

The event, supported by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Centre and government think tank NITI Aayog, will see a gathering of several stakeholders from the Indian EV ecosystem. According to the official statement, the conference will harness all innovation narratives around future cutting-edge technologies from top experts and policymakers.

The conference will see stakeholders of the EV ecosystem come together and discuss on several topics such as the future of electric fleet, regulations and initiatives taken by the government, charging station vs battery swapping, Li-on battery technologies, and emerging technologies for manufacturers.

The event will see participation from experts such as Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant & Mission Director, Mission for Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage at NITI Aayog; Vijay Jaiswal, Director - Automotive & Electric Mobility, Government of Telangana, and Sohinder Gill, CEO - Global Business, Hero Eco & Director General of SMEV as speakers.

Why Attend?

WEV is aimed at bringing most important stakeholders such as government, energy and utility, battery, component manufacturers, OEMs, telematics, software applications among others under one platform to discuss the future of electric mobility in India

According to Trescon, the event will help government representatives to learn from industry experts and thought leaders which can help them to draft new regulations and policies. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs attending this event will get a platform to explore innovative EV technologies and network with regional governments and potential partners.

Investors will also get a chance to meet and interact with curated startups which have potential value in growth-oriented markets and practical solutions to real problems.