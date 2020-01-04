Sh*t Talking With Suzy Batiz, Founder of Poo-Pourri

On this episode of The Capability Amplifier, learn how Suzy Batiz went from two bankruptcies to landing on Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women in America list.

In your time as an entrepreneur, what is your “rags to riches” or “mess to success” story?

We often hear inspirational stories about someone that’s pulled themselves from the depths of despair to become extremely successful and help others at the same time.

My recent guest on the Capability Amplifier podcast, Suzy Batiz, went from poverty, sexual and domestic abuse, depression, two bankruptcies and a suicide attempt to being named one of Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women in America in 2019.

Suzy was bankrupt for the second time in her life at 38 and didn’t sell her first bottle of Poo-Pourri until she was 43. She believes it’s truly never too late in life to pursue your dreams.

Meet Suzy Batiz, the founder of Poo~Pourri and Supernatural … a $500+ million empire!

What I love most about Suzy is that she is an extraordinarily heart-centered person, but I was curious as to what terrifies her the most (especially in today’s “no attention span, instant gratification,” culture). Here’s what she had to say: “I just had a sales meeting and sales this month weren't as good as we have projected and I felt scared. I am used to winning and being successful. I have that inner competitor. So I realized I'm actually triggered by this! It's not the usual space for me. Usually, everything's wonderful.”

Just to get some perspective, Suzy sold her first bottle of Poo-Pourri in 2007 and the company grew by a million dollars each year for the first 8 years. She was at $8 million in revenue when she created her first viral video, “Girls Don’t Poop” which exploded sales to over $27 million in a year.

Within four days she had sold all of her inventory and had $4 million in backorders. But because she’s an ethical person and didn’t want to rack up another $20 million in orders she couldn’t ship, she shut down all ad spending that was driving sales in order to get caught up. This year she’ll do about $100 million in sales. Putting ethics ahead of money really pays off!

Suzy talks a lot about manifesting, energy and how to create your reality from your own energetic state. What she is finding right now, with a company that’s had unbelievable growth is that she’s really having to put that practice to the test, especially with millions on the line. Keeping the focus and faith because she knows how the universe works — it’s all energy!

Suzy’s superpower is that she’s an innovator and a visionary. Disrupting, breaking things apart and putting them back together in a fantastic new way.

It’s never too late to pursue your dreams — even if it’s poop!

Every story has a happy ending. This one has two. Suzy is currently tied with Reese Witherspoon as one of the wealthiest self-made women on the Forbes list. But best of all, I’m proud to be able to call Suzy a friend.

If you want to hear more about the #SuperBeing that is Suzy Batiz and her brand new endeavors including “Supernatural” and her upcoming Abundance Course then you’ll want to listen to the whole episode!

