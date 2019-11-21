Cryptocurrency

Will Acquisition of an Indian Crypto Start-up by a Global Company Make India Cryptocurrency Friendly?

WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange announced its acquisition by one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain companies, Binance
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Will Acquisition of an Indian Crypto Start-up by a Global Company Make India Cryptocurrency Friendly?
Image credit: WazirX Official Website
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In what could be termed as a milestone in the Indian cryptocurrency industry, crypto exchange platform WazirX announced its acquisition by global cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain company, Binance.

Founded in 2018 by Nischal Shetty and Siddharth Menon, WazirX is an online platform to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, ethereum and ripple, among others.

A Milestone in the Crypto Space

According to the company statement, this is the first ever acquisition of an Indian cryptocurrency platform by a global company within the same industry.

Nischal Shetty, CEO of WazirX said in a statement, “The next phase of mass adoption for cryptocurrencies will arise from developing nations around the world. India, with more than a billion people is primed for massive crypto adoption and this acquisition by Binance gives us the opportunity to not only cater to India but every developing nation where fiat on-ramps have to be built. The acquisition is yet another step towards achieving our shared mission with Binance of decentralizing the world.”

Experts believe that this acquisition is a landmark step in the Indian crypto market and for a variety of reasons. First, Binance will be able to leverage from WazirX’s user base in India and scale operations. Wei Zhou, chief financial officer of Binance said in the press release, “Building fiat-to-crypto bridges remain a key mission for Binance, and WazirX will help this by providing a simple and cohesive way to purchase cryptocurrencies in a country which is home to more than a billion people.”

Second, amidst such hype and conflict, it would be interesting to see what role Binance plays towards making India a more crypto-friendly country.

Cryptocurrency in India- A Grey Area

Indian policymakers have for long been opposed to the idea of making cryptocurrency a part of its ecosystem. Even though no blanket ban has been imposed on the virtual currency yet, Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019 draft has proposed that anyone found dealing in virtual currencies will be subjected to a 10-year prison sentence.

Earlier in April 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) disallowed all banks and other entities regulated by the central bank to undertake any transactions related to virtual currencies.

This move led to one of the leading crypto exchanges Zebpay to close down its operations in September 2018.

Over the past few months, many Indian cryptocurrency-related companies have shifted base to crypto-friendly countries. Hong Kong, Switzerland, Japan and Singapore, among others, are some of the countries to have adopted and regulated virtual currencies, and are open to cryptocurrencies-related business opportunities.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

What Are Some Problems Being Faced By Facebook-backed Cyptocurrency Libra?

Cryptocurrency

Should You Invest in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Experts Share Best Practices in a Volatile (Yet Maturing) Market.

Cryptocurrency

If It's Not a Victory, It's Just Not Over Yet: Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur Zach Salter's Take on Failure