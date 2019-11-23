Lululemon Is Changing the Office Attire Game With Its Dress Trousers

Finally, dress pants that are wrinkle-proof, machine-washable, and comfortable enough to wear to bed.

November 23, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Office dress codes are no longer cut and dry. More and more offices have embraced business casual, while some startup environments have embraced just plain casual. But no matter where you do business, there’s one piece of clothing every woman should have in their wardrobe: trousers.

Even if you don’t wear dress pants daily, they’ll inevitably come in handy for interviews, client meetings, or conferences down the line. The best part is that you don’t have to purchase uncomfortable, stiff trousers designed for the male body to fill your wardrobe void. Why? Lululemon is finally selling dress pants that fit like they should.

The athleisure giant’s new offering is dubbed the On The Move Pant. These classic ankle-length trousers make perfect office attire, but are also wrinkle-free, machine-washable, and designed with stretchy material that maintains its shape throughout the day or over the course of a commute. If you run into rain, these pants even feature the same quick-dry technology you know and love about your other Lululemon athletic pants.

Above all else, the On The Move Pant deliver the comfort and fit you’ve come to expect from Lululemon, but now you can wear them to work The only downside? You likely won’t want to put on another pair of trousers ever again. They’re on sale for $69 right now, so grab them in a few colors while you’re at it.