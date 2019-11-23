12 Simple Yet Impactful Things To Learn From Anand Piramal

Anand Piramal talks about the family business, how entrepreneurship is like cricket, making your own niche and more

Business tycoon Anand Piramal is a very well-known name. The Harvard graduate is the Executive Director, Piramal Group, Non-Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Founder, Piramal Realty and despite having a family business went on to start two of his ventures.a. A son of a self-made billionaire, living in a shadow of his father, building his niche, making mistakes, Piramal has gone through his journey.

Being the son of Ajay Piramal what does it mean and how do you match up to the expectation? A question he has heard tons of time. This time was no different, during his talk at Ascent Conclave 2019, he answered several questions that young entrepreneurs had always wanted to know. From family businesses, professional run to how entrepreneurship is like cricket, here are 10 things we learned from his journey.

1. The Pressure - Being Sons of Self-Made Billionaires

A question he has been asked hundreds of times. When born into a wealthy family that has a legacy, you often have your hurdles to deal with. However, Anand Piramal looks at being the son of Ajay Piramal as an inspiration rather than being pressurised by it.

“I am inspired a lot by the Geeta and it says ‘Do you best and leave the rest.’ So I feel rather than being burdened by the shadow of somebody successful, one should understand we are all staged to play our part. All of us have our own swadharmas and purposes. We should find what that is and do our best to achieve it. At the same time, all these successful peoples are a great source of inspiration. I use this as an inspiration,” he said.

2. Managing Expectations

Being a Tata, Birla, Ambani, Piramal leaves you with tons of expectations. In fact, being a second-generation in any family business puts you in that spot. The point is how do you cope with it? Do you give in to the pressure? How do you manage those expectations?

“Don’t use it as a burden, use it as an inspiration. Do the best you can because that is the only thing you can do other than using it as a benchmark or burden. And as the Geeta said if you don’t get the results in this life, you will get it in the next life, so not to worry,” he said smiling.

3. Unlike Father

Should a son of a successful entrepreneur be an entrepreneur? Should he follow the same steps? Should he leave the same mark his ancestors did?

Citing popular commentators Harsha Bhogle’s talk Anand said, “I take a cricket analogy, Virendra Sehwag and Rahul Dravid are both cricketers but Sehwag can’t hit a straight drive like Dravid. And similar Dravid can’t be great at six like Sehwag. So born a Dravid, I don’t want to be Sehwag. In fact, I don’t want to be my father. I want to find my strengths and weakness and try to use those as effectively as I can.”

4. Contribute And Participate

During his undergraduate years, Anand went to Italy. The businessman was always fascinated by the country’s rich culture and heritage. While he was working with his professor and talking about the history and civilisaton, prof. said, “Your country is thousands of years older than ours. Go back to your own country and contribute rather than signing tales in the West.” That statement created a huge impact on Anand’s mind.

“I decided that I wanted to go back and do something that contributes to and participates in economic growth. So we started the healthcare. I think you are in a country which is filled with opportunities. You should follow your passion if you have your basic financial stability in place. To do something you love today. One of the richest experiences is when you build something from scratch. You make your own mistakes and it gives you confidence.”

5. Entrepreneurship is like Cricket

There was a time when like any person Anand has his own sets of confusion. It was then when Mukesh Ambani (now his father-in-law) gave him one of the best advice.

“When I was 27-28, doing my MBA in the USA, I went to him and said at the beginning of being an entrepreneur should I been consulting, investing like my sister? He gave a cricket analogy, ‘being an entrepreneur is like playing cricket. Being a consultant or investor is like commentating about cricket. He said you can’t learn to be a cricket by being a commentator. If you want to play cricket make your own mistakes, go to net practice, play matches and that’s how it is. If you want to be an entrepreneur don’t waste time being a consultant or an investor. Get your hands dirty. The second thing he told me was everything you want to achieve, do it before the age of 30’.”

6. Courage To Achieve

How many of us often fear to dream? We often think we might fail and talk about the same, Anand said, “I feel one should have the courage to live their dreams even if they are not rooted in reality. I believe that people have phenomenal capacity and destiny is not written in your palms. Achieve much more than even you think you can.”

7. Family or Professional Run?

Family business or professional manager, the most-debated topic! It is quite hard to side when we talk about it, giving his perspective Anand pointed out how it is always important to supplement your team with people who know better and know more than you.

“Whether you are a professional or family-run, I have seen families control many-many businesses be it in India or even in the USA. I feel that family businesses have a long-term orientation. But both are successful and we need to have a combination of both,” he said.

8. Importance of Value & Trust Issue

Instead of just taking over the family business, Anand ventured into several businesses and learned the importance of values.

“I have learned how important values in organisations are. I thought values are part of the game but when I left, I realised values and cultures are games. One thing we really tried to understand was a trust issue. I feel older businesses will always think of their shareholders but I feel in today’s world in long term values you can’t just think of the shareholders, but you need to think of different factors. Customers, environment, employees, society and only business that do good to the society will succeed in the future,” he explained.

9. The Comparison & Opportunity

Anand started both his businesses on own so he had less comparison with his father.

“I feel if you are the son of Sunil Gawaskor you will be expected to be batsman only, I feel all the teams that I recruited came because they knew what they were getting into to work with me. So it was a little bit easier. The opportunity to make mistakes early in your career, if you have that opportunity I think that is the best thing,” he said.

10. Spirituality and Cricket

When times get tough you always look up to something to divert your mind, Anand is a sports player and often read spiritual content.

“Any competitive sports help. During the weekends I try to play because for that one or two hours you don’t think of anything else,” he said.

11. A Piece of Advice

What does the man have to say to everyone out there?

“Just have the courage to try to make a difference in the world. There is so much that our country really in terms of poverty, we can bring a positive change and make it a better place for the next generation,” he said.

12. The Unlearning

We all learn things but with times, one needs to let go of what you have learned and inculcate new things. For Anand, it happened while launching a mid-day meal plan. Narrating about the same he said, “I guess the only way to unlearn is to make mistakes. I remember when I moved into a healthcare startup, I had studied abroad and come back. I was doing this mid-day meal program and was doing some advising, you know we would organise everything and someone came and said I cannot eat this because it’s made from a person from a different caste. Something like that is very difficult for us to learn. So when you go to the ground and see things, you unlearn.”

Having said, Anand Piramal's thoughts might sound simple but they are just so relatable that any entrepreneur who has been going through the same thought process might find these 12 things as an impactful takeaway.