Entrepreneurs

5 Traits That Helped This Entrepreneur Succeed and Go Global

Naveen Tewari, co-founder of InMobi, shared about the ups and downs of building a multi-million dollar company
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Traits That Helped This Entrepreneur Succeed and Go Global
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

InMobi took birth when the word start-up was gradually becoming a part of everyone’s daily conversations. Before the start-up culture boomed, InMobi had already scaled heights. It was founded in 2007 by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena and Abhay Singhal as mKhoj, an SMS-based search and monetization business in Mumbai, and its name got changed to InMobi in 2009.

It became one of India’s most successful mobile marketing and advertising platform provider having a global presence and touching the lives of over a billion people. Top brass of the investment ecosystem including SoftBank, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Buyers, Sherpalo and University of California in partnership with Ratan Tata made investments in the company.

Tewari talked about the ups and downs of building a multi-million dollar company at the recently held Ascent Conclave 2019.

Dream Big

He shared that in the early days of his life, entrepreneurship was not taken seriously. He even refused the job of a branch manager to become an entrepreneur.

Tewari shared that in the initial years of building the business, the co-founders did not have enough money to buy a Wi-Fi plan. Therefore, they would take turns at the lobby of a prestigious hotel in Delhi, buy coffee and use the free Wi-Fi to work.

“The only thing that we had was a dream.” The zeal to make the dream a reality was so strong that it helped Tewari and the other co-founders overcome all the hurdles that came in their path.

Related Article: Changing The World of Mobile Advertising

Making Decisions on Gut

For Tewari, the idea to launch InMobi rose from the inner depths of his being. He wanted to spearhead the global Internet space which was bursting into the ecosystem in the early part of the 21st century. He would often ask himself, “What can we do to make content free?” There were several challenges including the lack of mobile Internet in India besides the country not having a mobile advertising Internet market that they had to deal with in order give their ideas a concrete shape.

“Dealing with low is what is very important.”  This is one strategy that he swears by even today.

Related Articles: Microsoft is Using this Indian Unicorn to Defeat Amazon and Google

Never Give Up

The anxiety of getting investors onboard is the worry of every entrepreneur. Tewari was no exception.

He shared that several investors closed their doors on their idea. However, they did not give up. “We kept on talking and talking to several investors, and then one day an investor came and said, ‘Well, we like what you are doing.’”

Faith

Tewari said a lot of people had advised him to setup the company in other parts of the world where it is much easier to setup business. But it was faith and an ardent wish to make a difference in the Indian subcontinent that gave him the will to launch operations in India.

He also said that having faith in one’s employees is also important. He said, “We have to give our engineers a chance to create products that can reach the global stage.”

Today, he said his products touch 1.5 to 2 billion people.

Related Articles: India's Early Unicorn Company Talks About Maintaining Startup Culture During Tough Times

Speed

Tewari has built a global company. He has offices across Europe and the US. InMobi has also done several acquisitions including that of Sprout, a platform for building HTML5-based ads. He attributes speed as an important factor that has helped it succeed. “Speed of movement was very critical at that point in time.” Tewari also said they were making a lot of mistakes as well but they possessed speed and aggression, they were able to scale inexplicably.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The Multipronged Challenges Faced by Indian Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

'Netflix's Upstarts is Inspired by Real Founders'

Entrepreneurs

Making Logistics Human