Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Givenchy's Rouge Interdit

Available in 24 shades, Givenchy's Rouge Interdit is the ideal lipstick for all occasions
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Givenchy's Rouge Interdit
Image credit: Givenchy
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Looking for a new signature lipstick? With a vibrant, longlasting color that comes with a satin finish, Givenchy’s Rouge Interdit is the ideal lipstick for all occasions.

Available in 24 shades, the brand offers a creamy, silky texture, and the precious oil of the black rose in its lip beauty products, which leaves lips soft and moisturized.

Related: The Executive Selection: Givenchy

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Givenchy

Lifestyle

These Supplements Can Reduce Depression and Anxiety While Increasing Productivity

Lifestyle

Want to Find Your Passion? Try Traveling.