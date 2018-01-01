Guest Writer

Author, Speaker, Marketing & Media Consultant, Broadcaster

Steve Jones has spent 30 years in the music business, and is the author of two business books based on his experiences, Start You Up: Rock Star Secrets To Unleash Your Personal Brand and Set Your Career on Fire and Brand Like a Rock Star: Lessons From Rock ‘n’ Roll To Make Your Business Rich and Famous. Steve blogs about the link between music and business at www.startyouupbook.com.