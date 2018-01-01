Steve Jones

Steve Jones

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, Marketing & Media Consultant, Broadcaster

Steve Jones has spent 30 years in the music business, and is the author of two business books based on his experiences, Start You Up: Rock Star Secrets To Unleash Your Personal Brand and Set Your Career on Fire and Brand Like a Rock Star: Lessons From Rock ‘n’ Roll To Make Your Business Rich and Famous. Steve blogs about the link between music and business at www.startyouupbook.com.

More From Steve Jones

Sell Like a (Literal) Rock Star With These 5 Takeaways
Ready for Anything

Sell Like a (Literal) Rock Star With These 5 Takeaways

Use these lessons from some of the biggest acts in music to up your game with your clients.
4 min read
Make a Positive Impression on the World, and Make Money Doing It
Project Grow

Make a Positive Impression on the World, and Make Money Doing It

The mind behind the UK's best-selling single of all time teaches us that doing good can be profitable, as long as you're willing.
4 min read
No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs
Lessons

No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs

What was thought of a case of rock star excess actually provides a powerful business lesson.
4 min read
Big Business Lessons From Three Rock 'n' Roll Legends
Project Grow

Big Business Lessons From Three Rock 'n' Roll Legends

Nearly every successful startup shares three common traits with music stars.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.