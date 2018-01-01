Rachel Perlmutter is a digital strategy consultant, coach and partner at The Art of Online Marketing, an agency based in Southern California specializing in online reputation management, websites, SEO/SEM, and social media marketing. Rachel has 15 years of experience consulting to various business clients.
3 Key Changes to Facebook Advertising After a Year of Scandal and Regulation
The way you advertise on Facebook is changing dramatically, so here are some of the most important things to note.
Automation
4 Tools for Automating and Recycling Social Media Posts
If you have social content that you want constantly promoted, try these automated solutions.
social media tools
6 Social Media Monitoring Tools for Managing Your Online Presence
Employ these services to help you see what people are saying about your brand online.
Social Media
Klout Is Shutting Down, but Here Are 5 Social Media Tools You Can Use to Replace It
The popular social scoring tool is closing shop, so here are some other options for those who care about online influence.
Social Media
Platforms for Finding, Connecting and Managing Social Media Influencers
There are a variety of tools at your disposal for engaging with influencers and creating campaigns.
Marketing
4 Ways to Prepare Your Marketing for the Upcoming Holiday Season
Get your business and promotion schedule prepped for the busiest shopping season of the year.
Marketing
Ditch the Phone: Why Adding Live Chat to Your Site Just Makes Sense
Here are five key reasons your business will increase productivity and profitability with live chat on your website.
5 Content Ideas for Making Money With Facebook Live
Take advantage of the newest marketing trend to increase sales.
Social Media
5 Ways to Get Your ROI With Your Company's Social Media
Take these key factors into account as you build your social media presence to optimize your brand and ensure maximum visibility.
Online Marketing
8 Plugins Every WordPress Website Needs
Make sure you have these essential plugins to keep your site running smoothly and efficiently.
Marketing
Why You Need Social Proof on Your Website
Learn how to collect the right testimonials and get your business the social proof it needs to earn more customers.