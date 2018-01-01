Rachel Perlmutter

VIP Contributor
Co-Founder at The Art of Online Marketing

Rachel Perlmutter is a digital strategy consultant, coach and partner at The Art of Online Marketing, an agency based in Southern California specializing in online reputation management, websites, SEO/SEM, and social media marketing. Rachel has 15 years of experience consulting to various business clients.

3 Key Changes to Facebook Advertising After a Year of Scandal and Regulation
Facebook

The way you advertise on Facebook is changing dramatically, so here are some of the most important things to note.
6 min read
4 Tools for Automating and Recycling Social Media Posts
Automation

If you have social content that you want constantly promoted, try these automated solutions.
5 min read
6 Social Media Monitoring Tools for Managing Your Online Presence
social media tools

Employ these services to help you see what people are saying about your brand online.
6 min read
Klout Is Shutting Down, but Here Are 5 Social Media Tools You Can Use to Replace It
Social Media

The popular social scoring tool is closing shop, so here are some other options for those who care about online influence.
4 min read
Platforms for Finding, Connecting and Managing Social Media Influencers
Social Media

There are a variety of tools at your disposal for engaging with influencers and creating campaigns.
4 min read
4 Ways to Prepare Your Marketing for the Upcoming Holiday Season
Marketing

Get your business and promotion schedule prepped for the busiest shopping season of the year.
4 min read
Ditch the Phone: Why Adding Live Chat to Your Site Just Makes Sense
Marketing

Here are five key reasons your business will increase productivity and profitability with live chat on your website.
4 min read
5 Content Ideas for Making Money With Facebook Live
Facebook

Take advantage of the newest marketing trend to increase sales.
7 min read
5 Ways to Get Your ROI With Your Company's Social Media
Social Media

Take these key factors into account as you build your social media presence to optimize your brand and ensure maximum visibility.
5 min read
8 Plugins Every WordPress Website Needs
Online Marketing

Make sure you have these essential plugins to keep your site running smoothly and efficiently.
6 min read
Why You Need Social Proof on Your Website
Marketing

Learn how to collect the right testimonials and get your business the social proof it needs to earn more customers.
4 min read
