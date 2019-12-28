The Incredibles: Roll, Sound, Camera & Business with Neha Dhupia

You know her as an actor, now meet Neha Dhupia the entrepreneur who never makes a bad deal. Check out Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for January 2020

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Clad in a bright red winter coat with sunlight falling on the face, actress Neha Dhupia exactly knew how to make a camera fall in love with her. The endless sound of shutter to get the perfect picture for the cover and getting to know her entrepreneurial side has been a #NoFilter experience.

Just like her popular podcast, she is raw and unfiltered and out there creating things for herself. While people believe you need to be at the top of the curve, you actually need to be ahead of it to lead the game. If you can understand this basic, no one can stop you from soaring high and Dhupia is an example of the same.

Image Source: Entrepreneur India/ Sardar Singh Virk, Shirt: Marks and Spencer, Jeans: Zara, Jacket: Cantabil Retail India, Jewellery: Viange Vintage.

She entered the podcast business when no one in India was used to it. While today, the market is filled with audio shows, Dhupia's audio show rules the chart. But you would be surprised to know that she came up with the #NoFilterNeha concept just in three hours and in a month they were rolling.

Recalling the same she said, "We had someone of the best celebrities in the country who came forward in an unfiltered chat with me. The thing about any business is, I may have not studied economics and marketing but I have spent enough years in life to know that you don’t have to be at the top of the curve but ahead of the curve. Television was already flooded with the best show. If you got to be the front runner, you had to enter the smaller market and audio was one then. We are in the fourth season and we couldn’t be happier and more proud."

Image Source: Entrepreneur India/ Sardar Singh Virk, Trouser, shirt and jacket: Zara, Shoes: Aldo.

Dhupia has been in the industry for 21 years now. From being an actor to being an entrepreneur she clad many hats. While she doesn't admire her achievements, she does pat herself on the back for staying relevant to date. “I started my first modeling assignment was in 1998, December, and I walked into the studio thinking that, I'm just here and I'll go back, continue studying. And we're now in December 2019, which makes it 21 years and I feel like 21 years of relevance sometimes more, sometimes less is something that you know, I would give myself a pat on my back for that."

Today she is at the top of the game and one can see how packed her schedule is. She is literally multi-tasking. On one hand, she is on a conference call, on another, she is getting ready for the next set of our interview. From selecting her next look to deciding about the content of her next episode, she is all over the place striving hard.

Cover Image Source: Entrepreneur India/ Sardar Singh Virk

While success has its spark, even the best of people go through the lows. Even Dhupia isn't alien to the high and lows.

"It's a constant struggle about keeping yourself alive and relevant in the business. And I kind of never get attached to the highs, which makes it very easy for me to detach from the lows as well. It's kind of important to understand that everything that happens in the business is so temporary, that getting permanently attached to it will really be a huge setback when it's all taken away. I'm very aware of it. I'm very careful about it. The only way that I deal with the lows is by definitely trying harder, constantly hustling towards, you know, doing more things," she explains simply.

However, when there is a setback she always has a plan B to comeback and steer the wheel to the new path. "I'm dabbling between a lot. Because, you know, the minute you see a setback, we see that one aspect of your career is slowing down, you try and push another level. It's like volume control, right? You know, you could balance between the bass and the treble and everything else that happens, and the volume, so yeah, I mean, it's, it's interesting."

Image Source: Entrepreneur India/ Sardar Singh Virk, Jumpsuit: Marks and Spencer, Jacket: Cantabil Retail India

Listening to her, you wonder if anyone else could have explained this any better and the answer is no. Dhupia, in short, is a hustler and her go-getter spirit makes her shine even through the darkest of the times. If she commits to something she will give every bit of herself to it. Like she said, "I always feel like I am going to give like everything 200 percent to what I have committed. I am never up for a bad deal, ever!"

There is a lot more to her than what we can write, bringing all shades of Neha Dhupia - a mother, a daughter, a wife, an actress, an entrepreneur, a content creator, a producer and more. Check out Entrepreneur India's January 2020 Digital Cover video and know what it takes to strive in the cutthroat entertainment industry and excel in it!