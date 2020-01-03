Apple All Set to Launch Six New iPhones and Here's What We Know

The new launch also includes iPhone SE2 and iPhone 12 in the pipeline

January 3, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple users, here's a piece of news that will certainly make your day. While 2019 was a great year for iPhones, 2020 seems to even better with the company planning to launch six new products.

As per reports, Apple is actively working on the launch of new affordable iPhone SE2. If everything goes as per the plan, the phone will be out in the market in a couple of months.

It is also being said that developers are working on a 'Plus' size variant of the model that will have a 5.5-inch or a 6.1-inch display screen which will be released by the end of the year 2020 or early 2021.

Apple is known for its quality and keeping up with it. As reported in DigiTimes the upgraded model of the iPhone will have an LDC panel.

“This new member will be an upgraded version of the widely speculated ‌iPhone‌ SE2 featuring a [larger] 5.5- or 6.1-inch LCD display and available at the end of 2020 or in earlier 2021, said the sources in the report.

Popular KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had touted that Apple would be launching iPhone SE2. The upgraded model will be part of the budget series. The 5.5-inch or a 6.1-inch screen phone will have no Face ID support. But guess what? Apple will be bringing its Touch ID back, which was loved by a lot of users.

There is also iPhone SE3 which will be taking a lot of its quality from iPhone 11. Talking about the features of the iPhone SE2, the phone will be based on iPhone 8 and will have a 4.7-inch LCD with a home button for Touch ID. Using the latest, it will have an Apple A13 Bionic chip which was also used in iPhone 11 Pro along with 3GB RAM. It will be available in two storage options of 64GB and128GB. Some suggest that the model will be priced at $399, which roughly be somewhere around INR 28,400.

The popular Japan-based website Macotakara also reported that iPhone SE 2 might be launched as iPhone 9. Some claim that the phone will hit the market by March 2020 and during the big Apple annual event the company will unveil their other four new iPhones.

The big launch of the year will be iPhone 12 which will be similar to iPhone X. It is being said that this will be the biggest upgrade with the latest tech features. From 120Hz ProMotion display, long-range 3D camera, Touch ID sensor and 5G equipped.

What's interesting to see is though most reports claim that five devices will be launched, assembly partners have received a roadmap that shows six products in the marking. While nothing is confirmed officially, it is interesting to see that iPhone users will be spoilt for choices.