Franchise 500

#8 on the Franchise 500: By the End of 2020, Jersey Mike's Will Hit $2 Billion in Sales

The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list has seen explosive growth from existing franchisees opening new locations.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
#8 on the Franchise 500: By the End of 2020, Jersey Mike's Will Hit $2 Billion in Sales
Image credit: Courtesy of Jersey Mike's
Magazine Contributor
Business Development Expert-in-Residence
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2020 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Over the past decade, Jersey Mike’s has nearly quadrupled its total store count, and since 2015, 80 percent of that growth comes from existing franchisees opening new stores. “That’s telling you two things,” says Mike Manzo, the company’s COO. “One, the franchisees are happy, and two, they’re profitable enough to be investing back into their brand.”

The stats are a point of pride, but they’re especially impressive given Jersey Mike’s unlikely trajectory. The sub shop was founded as a single location on the Jersey shore in 1956, and 15 years later, the third owner, Victor Merlo, sold it to a 17-year-old counter worker, Peter Cancro, who is still CEO today. Manzo worked alongside Cancro in the original store, and while the two are no longer kids, they continue the push to reach new, often young customers.   

Related: After Nearly Going Bankrupt, How Franchise Jersey Mike's Fought Back and Won

This year, Jersey Mike’s updated its mobile app to allow remote ordering and Apple Pay. To promote it, the company ran a 16-stop tour of college campuses, using pop-up shops to hand out free subs to students who downloaded the app. 

The promotion ties into a deeply held company principle: “We give to give.” Nine years ago, Jersey Mike’s dubbed March the “month of giving,” and it began inviting customers to donate to a local charity partner. On the last Wednesday of the month, each franchisee kicks in 100 percent of the day’s sales, and many employees even volunteer their paychecks. “Last year, we raised more than $7 million,” says Manzo. “And this year, we’re looking to go over $8 million.”

By the end of 2020, Jersey Mike’s expects to have nearly 2,000 restaurants and $2 billion in system-wide sales. It all goes to show: Sometimes the most reliable growth comes from the most humble roots. 

Check out our complete Franchise 500 rankings, or view more stories here.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchise 500

The Top 20 Franchises of 2020 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Franchise 500

Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2020's Strongest Franchises

Franchise 500

#2 on the Franchise 500: Delivery and Booze Are Boosting Taco Bell's Sales