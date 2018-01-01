Franchisees

The Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $100,000
Franchise 500

These 10 franchises can cost less than six figures, and they all rank in the top 40 of our Franchise 500.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
Hurricane Maria Almost Destroyed This Entrepreneur's $300,000 Franchise Investment. Here's How She Moved Forward.

Post-hurricane, this Pita Pit franchisee in San Juan dealt with lack of food, gas, power and communication. Here's how she used a new mindset to move forward.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018
If you've got a taste for food-based franchises, start with our list of the top 200.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
5 Reasons Why More Women Are Making the Choice to Become Franchisees
For some women, starting a franchise is better than starting a business.
Jim Judy | 5 min read
The Top 5 Franchises of the 21st Century
Which franchises have earned a top-five spot on our Franchise 500 list since 2001?
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Why This Halal Guys Fan Quit His Job to Open the Brand's First Franchise
Paul Tran used to be a consultant who helped franchises grow. Then he ditched the corporate job for life as a franchisee.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The Top 5 New Franchises of 2018
Looking to get ahead of the investment curve? Take a look at these new franchises.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
3 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Start a Franchise
Franchising isn't right for everyone. Here's why it may be wrong for you.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
What Do NFL Players Do When They Leave the Game? Increasingly, They Open a Franchise. Here's Why.
Franchisees thrive on the same skills pro athletes learn: speed, versatility and great coaching.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
4 Mistakes That Will Sink Your Franchise Dreams
Avoid killing your own franchise in the first year by avoiding these common mistakes.
Aaron Bakken | 7 min read
