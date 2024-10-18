Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In entrepreneurship, our personal stories often spark the best ideas. The journey of Sylvian Care, a home care service provider franchisor based in Wolverhampton, shows how turning personal challenges into a business can lead to meaningful change. Entrepreneur UK finds out more from Cristina Grancea, CEO at Sylvian Care.

What inspired you to start your business?

The inspiration for Sylvian Care came from a deeply personal place. When I was a teenager, my grandmother in Transylvania suffered from Parkinson's, and at the time, there were no home care options. She passed away alone at home, suffering more from loneliness than the disease itself. That experience shaped my desire to change how care is delivered. I wanted to ensure that elderly people could live in the comfort of their own homes, with human connection at the heart of their care. This personal mission drove me to create a business focused on alleviating loneliness and providing dignified care.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges we faced was in our early franchising journey. We struggled to grow our network due to a lack of new franchisees. Being a member of the British Franchise Association (bfa) was invaluable. Through their website, we found a supplier in the franchising industry who acted as both franchise recruitment consultants and mentors, helping us navigate the complexities of franchising. Their guidance allowed us to grow to 30 franchise locations within three years.

How did you secure your initial funding?

We started Sylvian Care with a combination of personal funding and invoice financing. Like many small businesses, the early days were about being resourceful, and having that financial support structure allowed us to lay the foundations for our growth.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

Setbacks are part of the entrepreneurial journey. For me, being part of the bfa has made all the difference. The support network of like-minded business owners and industry suppliers has been instrumental. Early on, when we were struggling, I turned to the franchising community for advice, which helped us find solutions that fuelled our growth. It's about staying connected to people who understand your challenges and can help you through them.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

My advice is to join the bfa from the start. It's an incredible resource, offering access to training, resources and a vast network of franchisors, suppliers, and experts in the field. Surround yourself with people who have done it before. Franchising is very complex, but the bfa gives you the tools and support to navigate those complexities successfully.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

I come from a very poor background and have always had to operate without a safety net. This has built a lot of resilience in me. As a single mother who fled domestic violence, I've faced significant challenges, but I've learnt that the only way is forward. Meditation plays a big role in helping me stay focused, and I also draw strength from networking with other business owners. The franchising community is incredibly supportive, and we share ideas and help each other through difficult times.

Share your tips for achieving success.

Stay adaptable, constantly learn, and always be open to new ideas. Success in franchising is about long-term relationships, both with your franchisees and with the wider community. Collaboration is key.